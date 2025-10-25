Shreyas Iyer stuns cricket fans with a Superman-like tumbling catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana in the 3rd ODI vs Australia at SCG on Saturday. The athletic grab, coming after Kohli’s earlier brilliance, sparks social media storm.

India’s fielding, which has faced scrutiny in recent times, got a spectacular boost as Shreyas Iyer pulled off a breathtaking ‘Superman-like’ catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Coming after Virat Kohli’s earlier stunning catch, Iyer’s tumbling grab left fans and commentators in awe and instantly set social media ablaze.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Superman Moment

It was the 34th over when Harshit Rana delivered a back-of-a-length ball outside off-stump to Carey. Carey aimed to push it down the ground but only managed a top edge, sending the ball high in the air toward deep third. Iyer, stationed at backward point, sprinted full tilt, timed his jump perfectly, and executed a tumbling catch despite the bobble. The Indian star thudded into the ground but held onto the ball, sending Carey back for 24 off 37 deliveries.

The catch, lauded by fans as nothing short of “superhuman,” reminded viewers why Iyer is one of the most agile and dependable fielders in Indian cricket. However, the moment of brilliance came at a cost — Iyer landed heavily on his left side and had to receive treatment before leaving the field in discomfort.

Scroll to load tweet…

Australia were 184/4 at the end of the 34th over. Earlier today, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide.

Fans Erupt Online

Social media immediately exploded with praise. Fans dubbed Iyer “Superman” for his reflexes and timing, drawing parallels with Kohli’s earlier catch of Matthew Short.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…