Rohit Sharma trained intensely at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, attracting a huge crowd ahead of his ODI comeback against Australia. Under new captain Shubman Gill, his performance in this series will be closely watched for a potential 2027 World Cup spot.

Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted practicing at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park ahead of his comeback to international cricket in the upcoming ODI series against Australia on Friday, October 10. The veteran batter, who was sacked from ODI captaincy, was included in the 15-member ODI squad for the white-ball tour of Australia, starting on October 19.

The 38-year-old’s last appearance in international cricket was in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to clinch the title for the third time in March this year. After having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will only feature in the ODI format, and he is set to don the Indian jersey after a six-month hiatus as he eyes a strong return in the Australia tour.

Rohit Sharma was expected to lead the Men in Blue in the ODI series against Australia, but the selectors decided to hand over leadership duties to Shubman Gill, as the selectors wanted to give the time and opportunities to Gill to build the team in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma Trains Hard amid a Massive Crowd

Rohit Sharma has returned to the nets as he prepares for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The 38-year-old was seen practicing at Shivaji Park, which is often known as one of the cradles of Indian cricket, where several legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajit Agarkar, and other Mumbai cricketers honed their skills.

The veteran Indian batter’s practice session has drawn a large crowd as fans gathered to watch him fine-tune his batting ahead of his comeback. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen practicing against pacers, unleashing his trademark pull shots and cut shots.

The 38-year-old also faced spinners at Shivaji Park nets, where he practiced sweeps and slog sweeps, sharpening his touch and footwork. His intense practice session showcases his tenacity to get back into full flow and rhythm ahead of the ODI series against Australia.

There is much anticipation to witness Rohit Sharma’s return to international cricket, alongside Virat Kohli, who also did not play any matches for Team India after retiring from Test cricket in May this year, as fans look forward to seeing the duo back in action in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Statement-Making ODI Series for Rohit Sharma in Australia

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Rohit Sharma, as the selectors will keep a close watch on the veteran batter’s form and performance to assess his future in the national team, especially for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that Rohit and Virat Kohli are currently non-committal for the marquee event will depend on their fitness, form, and willingness closer to the tournament. However, India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the two batting stalwarts are part of World Cup plans, highlighting their experience, skill, and match-winning ability, which led the side to many victories.

Former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play India A matches and the Vijay Hazare Trophy to maintain match fitness, form, and readiness ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will deliver impactful performances in the Australia ODI series to cement his place in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.