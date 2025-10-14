Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami slammed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel after being omitted from India’s Australia tour squad, questioning fitness communication and vowing to continue playing for Bengal if ignored for national selection.

Team India veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has taken a sharp and direct dig at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee after he was ignored from the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, starting on October 19. Shami has been awaiting his international return since last donning the Indian jersey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March, wherein the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in Dubai.

Shami was not selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Test tour of England, the Asia Cup 2025, the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, and now finds himself overlooked again for the upcoming white-ball series against the reigning World Champions, Australia. The main reason for his repeated snubs was his fitness issues, which came to light during the IPL 2025, where he was struggling to find his bowling rhythm.

During the press conference for the announcement of the India squads for the Australia tour, the BCCI chief selector mentioned a lack of updates on Mohammed Shami’s fitness, adding that the veteran Bengal pacer has to play to get considered for national selection.

Shami Questions Selectors for his Repeated Snubs

Speaking to reporters on the eve of Bengal’s opening match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, Mohammed Shami did not hesitate to question the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar over his exclusion from the India squad, adding that it is not his responsibility to inform the selectors and team management about his fitness status.

“The Indian team didn't communicate with me regarding fitness. I am not the one who would inform them about my fitness - they have to ask me,” Shami said.

“If I can play four-day cricket, then why can't I play a 50-over game? My job is to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility," he added.

Mohammed Shami played his last competitive cricket for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against North Zone, where he picked just one wicket across both innings at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) ground in Bengaluru in August. His performance in the Duleep Trophy didn’t help his case for a national call-up for the Test series against West Indies, as selectors picked Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna as their frontline pacers.

‘Selection is not in my Hands’

Further speaking about his exclusion from the India squad for the white-ball tour, Shami stated that he has no objection to the squad selected for the series, adding that the selection is not in his hands. The veteran Indian pacer also said that he will return for Bengal if he does not get picked for the national team.

“I always say that you should select the best for your country. It's a matter of the country. The country should win. We should all be happy. That's what I always say," the 35-year-old said.

“Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I have no objection... If you don't select me, I will come here and play for Bengal. I have no issue with it," he added.

The upcoming Ranji Trophy season is crucial for Mohammed Shami to make a strong case to earn back his place in the national side, with India’s next red-ball assignment against South Africa in the two-match series, which will begin on November 14.

However, Mohammed Shami’s return to Team India is difficult at the moment as he continues to face scrutiny over his fitness and has been repeatedly overlooked despite his experience and past performances.