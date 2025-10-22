After Rohit Sharma’s cheap dismissal in the 1st ODI vs Australia, speculation arose that he was undermining the new captain Shubman Gill. Sunil Gavaskar dismissed this, saying no player risks their spot, and Rohit and Kohli will fully back Gill.

Following the cheap dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Optus Stadium on October 19, there was a notion that the Indian batting stalwart was deliberately underperforming in order to undermine the authority of new captain Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the white-ball tour of Australia, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain, ending the latter’s stint as the all-format skipper for Team India and beginning a new chapter under Gill, who is already Test captain and T20I vice-captain. Rohit and Virat Kohli made their return to international cricket after seven months in the Perth ODI. This was much anticipation and excitement over their comeback in the Indian jersey.

However, the fans’ excitement was short-lived as Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) were dismissed cheaply by Mitchell Starc. However, Shubman Gill’s fans were quick to speculate that Rohit had deliberately underperformed to challenge or undermine the new captain, as he replaced him as the ODI captain ahead of the white-ball tour of Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar Dismisses Rohit Undermining Gill

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has cleared the air on the ‘misconception’ that a player being replaced as captain would underperform to challenge the newly appointed skipper.

In his Sportsstar Column, Gavaskar wrote that no player can underperform as his own place in the team is on the line, adding that no aggrieved senior cricketer would deliberately play below their ability.

“Over the years, a significant misconception among Indian cricket fans is that if a player is replaced as captain, he will attempt to undermine the new captain by not performing to the best of his ability,” the 125-Test veteran wrote.

“Nothing can be further from the truth, for the simple fact is that if a captain has been replaced and then doesn’t perform, he could be out of the team altogether. So, no player, however aggrieved he may feel at losing the captaincy, is ever going to underperform deliberately," he added.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is on the radar of the selectors as his form, consistency, fitness, and performance will be assessed throughout the ongoing ODI series against Australia in order to determine whether he can fit in for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will feature only in ODIs, with his performance closely monitored ahead of the 2027 World Cup build-up.

Gavaskar Confident of Gill’s Support from Rohit, Kohli

Further speaking about the misconception of senior players undermining the new leadership, Sunil Gavaskar is confident of Shubman Gill receiving his support from the two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as India undergoes an ODI leadership transition phase in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

“With that misconception still going strong, many are questioning if young Shubman Gill will be able to handle two former captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are part of the three-match One-Day International series against Australia,” Gavaskar wrote.

“Gill has gone out of his way to say that his equation with them hasn’t changed simply because he is the captain now. If anything, he will only benefit by having these two stalwarts by his side. Both would be happy to offer suggestions if asked, and what could be better for a captain leading in this format for the first time than to have two of the greatest ODI players playing in his team?" he added.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to bounce back from the first ODI defeat to level the series 1-1 in the second match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.