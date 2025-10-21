Rohit Sharma faces a crucial ODI at Adelaide, where he has struggled. After a poor Perth start and with young players challenging, the 'Hitman' must end his run-drought to keep his 2027 World Cup hopes alive.

While his long-time teammate Virat Kohli would be aiming to enjoy his magical run at a home-like Adelaide Oval during the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, it is not quite the same story for former skipper Rohit Sharma, who would be aiming to break his run-drought at the venue.

The first ODI at Perth was an underwhelming return to international cricket for Rohit as he could score eight runs in 14 balls with a boundary to his name. While fans and perhaps he himself expected to deliver fireworks during the power play and bash bowlers left and right for fours and sixes, the 'Hitman' at Perth was not the white-ball juggernaut fans had become so used to, but rather someone trying to play catch-up after months of inactivity in international cricket.

Rohit Keeps 2027 ODI World Cup Dream Alive

With openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma and even Prabhsimran Singh fighting for a spot in the national ODI side with some superb List-A statistics and recent performances to their name, the 'Hitman' will have to make the most of these two ODIs in Australia and three more ODIs at home against South Africa this year.

As it has been in the past, the batter has shone the brightest under pressure, and he would be aiming to continue this to keep his 2027 Cricket World Cup dream alive and kicking.

Not an Ideal Adelaide Record for Rohit Sharma

While Rohit has been impeccable against Australia, especially in their own territory for most of his career, the Adelaide Oval has not been hospitable to him. In 12 ODIs and 15 innings, Rohit has scored just 287 runs at a poor average of 19.13, with a best score of 43.

In six ODIs at the venue, Rohit has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a best score of 43.

During his last appearance at Adelaide Oval at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025, Rohit looked slowed down by the forces of time and age as he could manage scores of three and six during the pink-ball Test, with Scott Boland and Pat Cummins removing him in the first and second innings, respectively. However, this time, Rohit, having got fitter, is playing a format he has thrived in the most.

Will the 'Hitman' script a memorable performance for his fans at Adelaide Oval?

