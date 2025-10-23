Amid retirement rumours after two ducks in the Australia ODI series, Virat Kohli’s future is questioned. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, expressed confidence that Kohli will bounce back and feature in the 2027 World Cup.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his optimism about star batter Virat Kohli featuring in the 2027 World Cup amid rumours of his retirement from international cricket. Kohli is currently part of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, making his comeback to international cricket after seven months.

However, Kohli did not have a start to his likely farewell tour of Australia as he was dismissed for ducks twice on the trot in the Perth and Adelaide ODIs, raising questions about his form, consistency, and performance after a long break from international cricket following Test retirement in May this year. Before the Australia ODI series, the 38-year-old's last appearance in the Indian jersey was in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand in March.

Following Virat Kohli’s successive dismissal for a duck in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, the rumours began to spread that the ace batter is likely to retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the Australia ODI series, casting doubt on his participation in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

‘Virat Kohli Will Not Give Up’

Former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar backed Virat Kohli to perform in the third and final ODI of the Australia series in Sydney, following three consecutive ducks, while expressing his confidence that the star batter would extend his international career till the 2027 World Cup.

“Of course, of course, we will definitely see him. Look, Kohli is not the kind of player who gives up. Do you think he will stay stuck at 0,0? Absolutely not, he will come out on a high,” Gavaskat told Aaj Tak.

“Don’t think anything like that about him—he hasn’t given any signals. Next is Sydney, and after Sydney, India plays one-day matches against South Africa. I would say that 2027 is still for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently under the selectors’ radar as the selection committee prepares for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

The ongoing ODI series against Australia is crucial for Kohli and Rohit to deliver their best as the selectors are expected to keep a close eye on their performance in order to assess their form, fitness, and consistency, which will influence decisions on their inclusion in India’s squad for the marquee event.

Can Virat Kohli Turn his Game Around in the Sydney ODI?

Following two consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs of the Australia series at Perth and Adelaide, Virat Kohli will be eager to make a strong statement in the third and final ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 23.

After retiring from the Tests and T20Is, Kohli will feature only in ODIs, making the ongoing series his primary focus to end his likely farewell tour of Australia with a strong performance in the Sydney ODI. The veteran batter has a mediocre ODI record in Sydney, amassing 146 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.33 in seven matches.

Virat Kohli will aim to overturn the ODI record and showcase his experience and class, and strengthen his case for selection in India’s squad for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli has a great ODI record in Australia, amassing 1327 runs, including 5 centuries, at an average of 47.39 in 31 matches.