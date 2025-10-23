Virat Kohli’s return on his likely farewell Australia tour began badly with two consecutive ducks in the ODI series. Australian media called it a “disaster,” saying, “The King has fumbled again,” raising doubts about his form ahead of the final ODI.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli’s likely farewell tour of Australia has turned into a horror start with two successive ducks in the ongoing three-match ODI against Australia. The 38-year-old returned to international cricket after seven months, with his last appearance in the Indian jersey being in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand in March this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

There was anticipation and excitement over the star batter’s return to the international circuit, but his two ducks on the trot in the Australia ODI series have dampened the celebrations and raised questions about Kohli’s form in what could be his farewell series Down Under. In the first ODI in Perth, Virat Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball duck, marking his international return on a disappointing note.

Many expected Kohli to make a strong statement in the second ODI at Adelaide, but yet again he failed to live up to the expectations as he was dismissed for 4-ball duck, continuing his rough patch and adding to the growing concern over his farewell series in Australia.

Scroll to load tweet…

Virat Kohli’s two consecutive ducks in the ongoing Australia ODI series have put him under immense scrutiny and sparked debates in the media over his form and the possibility of ending his likely final Australia tour in the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground.

‘King Has Fumbled Again’

The Australian media has been focusing on Virat Kohli ever since he landed Down Under for the Australia ODI series, given that the ace batter was expected to lead India’s charge and deliver memorable performances on what could be his farewell tour. However, things have further disappointed as Kohli failed to register a run for the second consecutive time in the ongoing second ODI at Adelaide Oval.

Walking in to bat at No.3 after Shubman Gill’s dismissal at 17/1, Kohli struggled to find his rhythm in the first three deliveries off Xavier Bartlett before the ace batter was trapped LBW by the Australian pacer on the fourth ball, ending his stay at the crease early. As soon as Kohli’s dismissal, the Australian media present at the Adelaide Oval were left shocked by the veteran Indian batter’s twin duck in the Australia ODI series.

Aaron Bryans of ABC Sport was heard saying, ‘Kohli’s grasp on his crown is starting to slip. The King has fumbled again.’ The Fox Cricket was too shocked as they wrote, ‘DISASTER FOR VIRAT KOHLI! Gone for a duck in the second ODI. That's TWO in a row to start the summer,’ on Facebook.

Another section of commentary was recorded saying, ‘His farewell tour is turning into a disaster.’

Scroll to load tweet…

Virat Kohli’s duck at Adelaide Oval was all the more shocking as it was the venue in Australia, where he had previously delivered match-winning performances, including centuries and crucial knocks that had often turned the games in India’s favour. Kohli has a great record in Adelaide, amassing 975 runs, including 5 centuries, at an average of 60.93 in 13 matches.

What Next for Virat Kohli?

With two successive ducks, Virat Kohli will look to make a strong comeback in the third and final ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The ongoing ODI series is crucial for Australia as the selectors are keeping a close eye on his performance, form, and consistency to determine whether he can fit in for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

After retiring from the Tests and T20Is, Kohli will feature only in ODIs, making the ongoing series his primary focus to end his likely farewell tour of Australia with a strong performance in the Sydney ODI. The ongoing Australia ODI series is entirely focused on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who is likely playing the last tour Down Under.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kohli will look to end his likely final tour of Australia by delivering a strong performance in the third and final ODI of the series at SCG. Virat Kohli has a great ODI record in Australia, amassing 1327 runs, including 5 centuries, at an average of 47.39 in 31 matches.