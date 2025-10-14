Gautam Gambhir commented on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI future ahead of the ODI series against Australia. With their 2027 World Cup participation uncertain, he urged focus on the present as the duo aim to prove form and fitness in the ODIs.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the ODI future of two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, ahead of the ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. Kohli and Rohit were added to the 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The batting duo is set to make a comeback to international cricket after six months, with their last appearances in the Indian jersey being in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March. In May this year, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Test cricket a week apart ahead of the squad announcement for the England tour, sparking excitement about their retirement.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in ODI cricket, focusing solely on the 50-over format and aiming to contribute to India’s performance in the Australia series and be in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Will Kohli and Rohit play in the ODI World Cup 2027?

Though Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return for the Australia ODI series, there is uncertainty over their participation in the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. During the squad announcement for T20Is and ODIs against Australia, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Kohli and Rohit were non-committal for the marquee event.

Following India’s 2-0 clean sweep of West Indies in the Test series, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI future, especially whether the batting duo is part of 2027 World Cup plans. Gambhir highlighted the importance of staying in the present rather than focusing on the future, given that the World Cup is two years away. He backed Koli and Rohit to have a successful ODI tour of Australia.

“The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. It is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, they are quality players. They are coming back. Their experience is going to be valuable in Australia,” Team India head coach told reporters.

“Hopefully, those two guys can have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we can have a successful series,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played four and three ODI World Cups, respectively and and remain among India’s most consistent performers in the tournament, with Kohli amassing over 1,750 runs and Rohit holding the record for the most centuries (7) in ODI World Cup history.

Crucial Australia ODI Series for Ro-Ko

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to prove their form and fitness, reaffirm their value to the squad, and strengthen their case for continued inclusion in India’s long-term ODI plans leading up to the 2027 World Cup. Before their selection to the ODI squad, Kohli and Rohit cleared their mandatory fitness tests in Bengaluru and London, respectively.

Rohit and Kohli’s future in the ODI setup will be determined by their consistency, form, and fitness over the next few series, as the selectors will keep a close eye on the batting stalwarts to see whether they can maintain their rhythm while anchoring India’s batting lineup in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The decision over their participation in the tournament eventually lies with the selectors, who will assess team balance, player form, and fitness before finalizing the squad for the 2027 World Cup. However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin advised their ex-teammates to play domestic cricket, including Vijay Hazare Trophy and India A matches, to maintain match fitness, form, and readiness ahead of the marquee event.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can deliver their best in the Australia ODI series and be in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup plans.