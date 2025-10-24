Team India coach Gautam Gambhir’s playful “farewell match” remark to Rohit Sharma sparked speculation about his ODI future. With selectors monitoring his form for the 2027 World Cup, discussions on Rohit’s long-term role intensified.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a light-hearted interaction with the veteran batter Rohit Sharma that sparked speculation over his future in international cricket ahead of the third and final ODI of the series against Australia, starting on October 25, Saturday.

Rohit made his return to international cricket after seven months in the first ODI against Australia, but was dismissed cheaply for 14-ball 8 at Optus Stadium in Perth, raising questions about his form after a long hiatus. However, the 38-year-old silenced the critics with his resilient innings of 78 off 97 balls and his 118-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (61) in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, even though India lost the match by two wickets.

Former India captain is under the radar of the selectors as they are expecting to keep a close watch on his performance in the ongoing Australia ODI series to assess his form and decide his future role in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Gambhir Sparks Buzz on Rohit’s Future

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket has once again sparked speculations after Gautam Gambhir jokingly hinted at a possible farewell match Down Under ahead of the third and final ODI of the Australia series at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and the entire Indian team can be seen entering the hotel after the second ODI in Adelaide. A fan captured a brief moment where Gambhir teased Rohit, saying, “Rohit, sabko lag raha tha ki aaj farewell match tha, ek photo to lagaa do,” (Rohit, everybody thought it was your farewell match, at least take a photo.)

Gambhir’s joke sparked laughter among Rohit Sharma and ODI captain Shubman Gill, while also fueling discussions about the veteran’s future in ODIs.

After retirement from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODI cricket, with selectors closely monitoring his performances to determine his role in India’s squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar met the Indian players in Adelaide and was spotted having a discussion with Yashasvi Jaiswal, intensifying speculations about Rohit’s ODI future.

Will Rohit Sharma Play the 2027World Cup?

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket is uncertain at the moment, as both Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir have indicated his future in the squad will depend on his performance and fitness in the coming years. The veteran batter underwent fitness transformation and cleared mandatory fitness tests in Bengaluru before his selection to the squad for the Australia ODI series.

Since Rohit is playing only one format at the international level, every performance in the upcoming ODI series will carry added significance for his chances of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. After the Australia series, Rohit Sharma is expected to play in the ODI series against South Africa in November-December, New Zealand in January next year, and England in July.

The selectors are expected to closely evaluate Rohit Sharma’s form, consistency, fitness, and performance in each series to decide whether he will be a central figure in India’s ODI plans leading up to the 2027 World Cup.