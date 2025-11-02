Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off 23 balls powered India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd T20I. His momentum-shifting over turned the game as India chased 187 to level the series 1-1, earning praise from fans and experts alike.

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar delivered his best with the bat in the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. The Men in Blue levelled the series 1-1 with a five-wicket win over Australia ahead of the penultimate match at Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast, which will take place on Thursday, November 6.

With a 187-run target, Team India chased it down with nine balls to spare or in 18.3 overs. Washington Sundar led the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 23 balls, including three fours and four sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 213.04. The southpaw formed a crucial 43-run stand for the sixth wicket with Jitesh Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 22 off 13 balls.

Apart from Washington and Jitesh, Abhishek Sharma (25), Suryakumar Yadav (24), and Tilak Varma (29) also made valuable contributions that kept India’s chase on track after a steady start. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/35 at an economy rate of 8.80 in four overs.

Washington Sundar’s Explosive Batting in Hobart

Though Team India levelled the series with a victory over Australia, Washington Sundar’s explosive innings became a talking point as he showcased remarkable composure and clean striking under pressure. Washington walked in to bat after Axar Patel’s dismissal at 111/4 and joined Tilak Varma at the crease, with India needing 76 off 59 balls to win the match.

Washington and Tilak steadied India’s run chase with a 34-run stand for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed at 145/5. In the 14th over, the momentum began to tilt towards India’s favour when Washington Sundar smashed Sean Abbott for 17 runs, including two sixes and a four, bringing the equation down from 61 off 42 balls to 42 off 36 balls to win the match, shifting the pressure back on Australia as the visitors regained control of the chase with a calculated aggression.

After Tilak Varma’s dismissal, Washington Sundar was joined by Jitesh Sharma, who was replaced with Sanju Samson in the playing XI, at the crease. The pair carried India’s run chase steadily without any hiccups, rotating the strike smartly, and capitalising on the loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Washington and Jitesh were cautious while dealing with a spinner, Mathew Kunhema,n but didn’t miss out on punishing any loose deliveries from the pacers, ensuring India were on track to chase down the target. When India required 3 runs off 10 balls to win, Jitesh hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line, capping off a composed and clinical chase in Hobart.

Washington’s Knock Draws Praise

Following India’s clinical run chase against Australia, Washington Sundar drew widespread praise from fans and cricket experts alike, not only for his match-winning knock but also for stepping up for the team when he was needed. His momentum-changing over was the highlight of his innings, as it shifted firmly in India’s favour and showcased his ability to absorb pressure and counterattack with maturity.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans and experts lauded Washington Sundar for his temperament and fearless intent. Those who criticised the team management’s decision to promote the all-rounder to no.6 were quick to applaud his explosive match-winning performance under pressure.

Team India will look to take a series lead 2–1 when they take on Australia in the penultimate match at Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast on Thursday, November 6.