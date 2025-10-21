Former coach Ravi Shastri stated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli possess a massive legacy from over a decade of contributions. Now exclusively playing 50-over cricket, the pair made a disappointing return against Australia.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri who coached Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for a lengthy period and when they were at the peak of their powers, knows better than most just how good the pair are in India and all around the world and especially in Australia. The former India coach believes that the duo would do nothing to diminish their legacy by prolonging their career, as per the ICC website.

“The contribution is not over two or three years. The contribution is over a decade, decade and a half in the case of Virat. It's massive and people don't forget that. And they've played against some of the best bowlers that have been part of the game. It's special. Their legacy will remain. Whether they finish tomorrow or they finish the day after or whenever. That legacy will remain.”

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is within the last 18 months, meaning 50-over cricket remains the only format they feature in.

The pair made a much anticipated return to international fixture since the ICC Champions Trophy Final at the start of March when they contributed modest returns with the bat against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

On their return, the duo flopped with Rohit posting 8(14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck.

During the series opener on Sunday, Rohit, in his 500th international game, opened alongside Gill, and fans eagerly waited for him to recreate his selfless heroics. Rohit had a peek at it and gave away an outside edge to second slip and returned on 8(14).

Meanwhile, Virat bustled for runs but failed in each attempt. On his eighth delivery, he went for a glorious drive, but holed it out to Cooper Connolly off Starc.

India limped to a total of 136/5 after rain halted the visitors' innings four times and reduced the fixture to 26 overs each. In response, Australia's stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh walloped an unbeaten 46 to steer the hosts to a seven-wicket win and their first ODI win at Perth's Optus Stadium.

India will next clash with Australia on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

