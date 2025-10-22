Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland helped Australia beat England by 7 wickets in Women’s World Cup 2025. Chasing 245, they rescued the team from 68/4 with an unbeaten 180-run stand (Gardner 104, Sutherland 98). Sutherland also took 3 wickets.

Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland emerged as the star performers for Australia as the defending champions defeated England in the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 22. Australia extended their unbeaten run in the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over England.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 245-run target, Australia chased it down with 57 balls to spare or 40.3 overs. Ashleigh Gardner led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 104 off 76 balls, including 16 fours and an impressive strike rate of 142.47. The all-rounder formed a crucial, unbeaten 180-run stand for the fifth wicket with Annabel Sutherland, who played an innings of 98 off 112 balls.

Scroll to load tweet…

Earlier, Sutherland led Australia’s bowling attack with a spell of 3/60 at an economy rate of 6.1 in 10 overs to help her team restrict England to 244/9, despite Tammy Beaumont’s 78-run innings and 61-run wicket partnership between Charlie Dean (26) and Alice Capsey (38) for the seventh wicket. Apart from Sutherland, Gardner (2/39) and Sophie Molineux (2/52) chipped in by taking two wickets each.

Match-Winning Partnership Saves Australia from Defeat

Chasing a 245-run target, Australia had a poor start to their innings as they collapsed to 24/3 in 5.2 overs with the dismissals of Phoebe Litchfield (1), Georgia Voll (6), and Ellsey Perry (13), giving an early upper hand to England. After Perry’s dismissal, Beth Mooney was joined by Annabel Sutherland at the crease to carry on Australia’s run chase.

The pair steadied Australia’s ship and formed a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket before Mooney was dismissed for 20 at 68/4. The situation looked precarious as the defending champions needed 177 off 205 balls, and further collapse would hurt the team’s chances of extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. Things began to turn around when Ashleigh Gardner joined Annabel Sutherland at the crease.

Scroll to load tweet…

Gardner and Sutherland frustrated the England bowlers to such an extent that they virtually took control of the match from their rivals, who were hoping to defend the defending champions. The pair rotated the strike smartly and played aggressively with calculated boundaries and steadily eroding England’s advantage.

Both were leading the charge, with Gardner eventually completing her second century of the tournament, while Sutherland fell two runs short of the ton, but had a composed innings that anchored Australia’s chase. When Australia needed just one run off 58 balls to win, Ash Gardner hit a winning four to take the team through the finishing line.

Scroll to load tweet…

The 180-run unbeaten partnership between Gardner and Sutherland was the cornerstone of Australia’s victory as they rescued the team from early trouble and cemented their dominance over England in the contest. Their partnership is the second-highest for the fifth wicket or below in the history of Women’s ODIs.

Moreover, Australia recorded the highest successful chase against England in the Women’s ODI World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka’s 239-run chase in 2013.

Gardner-Sutherland’s Partnership Receives Praise

The match-winning partnership between Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland became a talking point from the team’s victory over England, as it demonstrated their resilience and crucial contribution under pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite impressed by the way Gardner and Sutherland built their partnership from a situation where Australia were struggling at 68/4, turning the match firmly in their favor. Their fifth-wicket unbeaten stand was applauded for its composure, smart shot selection, and ability to stabilize the innings under immense pressure.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Australia will look to end their group-stage of the tournament before advancing to the semifinal when they take on South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25.