India and New Zealand clash in a must-win Women’s World Cup 2025 game, with the loser likely out of the semifinal race. Both teams face middle-order woes, while New Zealand’s strong World Cup record adds pressure on India to end their losing streak.

Team India and New Zealand will lock horns in a crucial clash of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. India and New Zealand’s fate in the tournament will be determined by the outcome of the clash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India had a great start to the tournament with two successive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but their campaign took a significant hit with three losses on the trot against Australia, South Africa, and England. The Women in Blue are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses, accumulating 4 points, and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.526 in five outings.

Scroll to load tweet…

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently at the fifth spot with four points and have a net run rate of -0.245 in five matches. Both sides are in a situation where they could not afford to lose a match, as a defeat could dash their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal.

India’s Batting Woes and Lack of Balance in Bowling Attack

Team India is heading into a crucial match, where the fate in the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be hinged on their overall performance. One of the major concerns for the Women in Blue is their middle-order struggles. An inconsistent contribution from middle-order batters has often left India’s chase stuttering and momentum lost in critical phases.

In the last match against England, India were placed at 234/3 and needed 55 runs off 52 balls. However, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma’s dismissals dashed the hopes of winning as Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana succumbed to pressure in crucial situations, eventually falling 5 runs short of achieving the 289-run target. This recurring pattern of middle-order collapse has become a major concern, which Team India needs to fix ahead of the clash against New Zealand.

Scroll to load tweet…

Another concern India will have to address is the balance in the bowling attack, with spinners often taking the bulk of the workload while pacers failing to maintain pressure on the opponents’ batting line-up, especially in the middle overs. In the last five matches, spinners picked 27 wickets compared to 10 wickets taken by pacers, highlighting the over-reliance on spin attack, led by Deepti Sharma.

If India aim to win the crucial clash against New Zealand, the pacers need to make an equal contribution as spinners in the middle overs to restrict scoring and create wicket-taking opportunities, ensuring a more balanced and effective bowling performance.

New Zealand’s Middle Order Fragility Needs Urgent Fixing

New Zealand are in a similar situation as Team India, needing a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive. However, the White Ferns have been struggling to maintain consistency in the middle order in the last five matches of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. New Zealand were quite reliant on top-order batters, especially skipper Sophie Devine, who is currently the side’s leading run-getter in the tournament with 260 runs.

The most reliable batter for New Zealand in the middle order is Brooke Halliday, who has aggregated 142 runs in the World Cup thus far. Maddy Green and Isabella Gaze have been quite inconsistent with their performance, and they need to step up in a crucial clash against Team India. The experienced batters like Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr must deliver big performances and provide stability at the top.

New Zealand’s bowling attack is notably balanced, with experienced pacers and effective spinners. Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, and Amelia Kerr as the wicket-taking options for the White Ferns, but Bree Illing and Eden Carson need to step up their game to maintain pressure in the middle overs and support the strike bowlers.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

India and New Zealand are set to face off for the 58th time in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. In the last 57 meetings, the Women in Blue emerged victorious on 22 occasions, while New Zealand won in 34 matches, with one ending in a tie. In a head-to-head record, New Zealand has had the upper hand in ODIs against India, winning more than half of their encounters.

The last meeting between India and New Zealand was in October last year, when the Women in Blue defeated the White Ferns by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the five encounters, the Women in Blue won three matches over the White Ferns, showing some recent dominance despite the overall historical edge held by New Zealand.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the Women’s ODI World Cup, India and New Zealand met 13 times, with the White Ferns leading 10-2 in a head-to-head record against the Women in Blue. The only two victories for India in World Cup encounters came in 2005 and 2017, highlighting New Zealand’s historical dominance in tournament clashes.

The last face-off was in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup 2022, where India lost to New Zealand by 62 runs at Hamilton. New Zealand’s dominance over Team India gives them a psychological edge heading into the clash.

Prediction

India and New Zealand’s fate in the Women’s World Cup 2025 is currently hanging in the balance as both have to win this crucial clash in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Despite losing three successive matches, the Women in Blue will enter the clash as the favourite to win against New Zealand.

However, New Zealand have a stronger historical record against India in World Cups, which is likely to give them a confidence boost heading into the crucial clash at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It has to be noted that New Zealand have a good ODI record in India, winning 10 matches in 23 outings against India.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be determined to make a strong comeback following three successive losses, but Sophie Devine-led the White Ferns, with their experience and strong head-to-head record, will pose a stern challenge to the hosts in what promises to be a high-stakes clash.