Weeks after the Asia Cup final, the trophy drama continues as India refused it from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi. The trophy was moved from ACC HQ Dubai to Abu Dhabi, with Naqvi insisting on personally handing it to an Indian player in a ceremony.

The Asia Cup trophy drama continues to take new turns weeks after the conclusion of the final between India and Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai. According to sources, the trophy has been removed from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters and relocated to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

The impasse over the Asia Cup trophy began with India's refusal to accept the title from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister amid cross-border tensions between the two nations after their five-wicket win.

Soon after the famed success, pandemonium ensued, with the post-match presentation delayed by 90 minutes. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation.

Trophy Shifted from ACC Headquarters to Abu Dhabi

As India awaits the trophy's return, the entire story has now taken a new turn. A BCCI official visited the ACC headquarters last week and asked about the silverware. The staff informed the official that the trophy was moved to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

"A BCCI official visited ACC headquarters a few days back. When he inquired about the trophy in the ACC office, the staff told him that it has been removed from here and is in the custody of Moshin Naqvi in some place in Abu Dhabi," the sources said.

At the beginning of this month, Naqvi had set the condition for its return, saying that if India "truly" wanted it, they could come to the ACC office to collect it from him. Recently, Naqvi proposed hosting a ceremony to present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India, according to Geo News.

Mohsin Naqvi Wanted to Handover Trophy Personally to India

Naqvi's reaction followed the BCCI's formal letter to him, in which the board told him to hand over the trophy to India. In his reply, a defiant Naqvi remained firm on his stance and asked the BCCI to send an Indian player to attend a ceremony and collect the trophy from him.

An ACC meeting took place at the end of September. After the meeting concluded, various reports claimed that Naqvi had apologized to the BCCI for the chaos that unfolded after the final. However, a day later, Naqvi categorically denied the reports. The reports also stated that no formal decision was made during the ACC meeting regarding the handing over of the trophy to India.

