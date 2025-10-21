BCCI has formally demanded the return of the Asia Cup trophy after India’s 2025 win over Pakistan, following a controversy in Dubai where the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

New Delhi: In a scathing letter to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally demanded the return of the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian cricket team. The controversy erupted following India's five-wicket victory in the Asia Cup 2025 Final over Pakistan in Dubai, when the champions declined to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Naqvi during the presentation ceremony. During the awards ceremony, Indian players Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma collected their individual honors from other officials present on stage. But when Naqvi approached the podium, the Indian contingent made their position clear that they would not accept the championship trophy from him. Team India celebrated the title without the trophy in hand. Shortly after, the trophy was quietly taken away from the venue, leaving the victorious team without their winning silverware.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What is the Issue About?

According to reports, Indian team officials had inquired about who would be presenting the silverware and expressed their preference for Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to hand over the trophy. However, this suggestion was allegedly turned down by Naqvi. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told reportes that the board is currently waiting for Naqvi's response. "If there is no reply from his side, we will escalate this issue to the ICC through an official communication," Saikia said, emphasizing that the board is proceeding methodically and will continue pursuing the matter.

The BCCI had previously voiced strong objections during an ACC meeting regarding the failure to present the trophy to the Indian team and the controversial conduct during the ceremony. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, who attended the meeting on behalf of the board, reportedly challenged Naqvi directly. "Why was the trophy withheld from the winning team? The ACC trophy does not belong to any one person," Shukla is believed to have questioned Naqvi during the meeting.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Support BCCI

The stand-off has drawn significant attention, with several cricket boards supporting India’s insistence that the champions be presented their trophy in a manner consistent with international norms. Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan Cricket Board, joined India in writing to Naqvi last week, urging proper handover of the trophy to the winning team. Reports suggest that when Naqvi received the letters of these two countries, he said someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. However, BCCI refused this arrangement, reiterating that it will not accept the trophy under the conditions set by Naqvi. The issue remains unresolved and is expected to be formally discussed at the ICC meeting next month, which is headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah. During the matches in Asia Cup 2025, the Indian cricket team had avoided exchanging handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.