Sourav Ganguly hailed India’s dominant win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four, backing them to clinch the title. The triumph was set up by a 105-run stand from Gill and Abhishek. Ganguly was also re-elected CAB President unopposed.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised India for their stunning victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup in the Super Four. Ganguly further backed the Men in Blue for winning the tournament.India posted a commanding six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Sourav Ganguly said, “India is a very good team. We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match. We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup). I hope we will play well.”

While the group stage fixture was one-sided, with a 7-wicket win for India, Pakistan posed a significant threat with the bat in the first innings during the Super Fours clash. Sahibzada Farhan's composed 58-run knock, riddled with luck, and Faheem Ashraf's quick-fire cameo of 20* off eight deliveries propelled Pakistan to 171/5, the highest they have managed against India in T20Is while batting first.

Abhishek and Gill took on a toothless Pakistan bowling attack

During India's attempt to gun down the 172-run target, Shubman Gill (47) and Abhishek Sharma (74) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry.

While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits. Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn't spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with swashbuckling strokeplay. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order.

After India extended its unbeaten run to four in the ongoing tournament, the hot favourites will square off against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will hunt for its lost mojo against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Ganguly returns to the helm as CAB President

Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years. With no other candidates contesting the polls when Ganguly filed his nominations just over a week back, Ganguly became the president unopposed.

Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking to ANI about being re-elected, Ganguly said, “I have worked as a President for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent.”

