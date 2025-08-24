Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals ahead of the SA20 2025-26 season. This marks his first franchise coaching role. Ganguly aims to revive the team after two poor seasons and missed playoffs.

New Delhi [India]: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals ahead of the upcoming SA20 season, which kicks off on December 26. Ganguly replaces former England batter Jonathan Trott at the helm, marking his first-ever stint as a head coach in franchise cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Capitals will be hoping that Ganguly's appointment brings a change in fortune. After topping the group stage in the inaugural season of the SA20, the franchise fell short in the final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, their performance has dipped in recent years, finishing fifth in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, missing out on the playoffs on both occasions.



This new chapter adds another dimension to Ganguly's cricketing journey. While this is his first formal role as a head coach, the former Indian skipper brings plenty of leadership experience to the table. Between 2015 and 2019, he served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. After that, he became the mentor of the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Soon after, Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a position he held until 2022.

Ganguly's move to the Pretoria Capitals also aligns with his role as Director of Cricket at JSW, the co-owners of both Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals. His appointment signals JSW's intent to strengthen its SA20 project, and Ganguly will be deeply involved in shaping the team's future.



The first big challenge for Ganguly comes on September 9, when the SA20 player auction takes place. The Capitals are expected to make bold moves in the auction as they look to rebuild their squad under their new head coach.