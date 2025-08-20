Image Credit : Getty

The BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, officially unveiled the 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on August 19, Tuesday. The squad announcement was made during the press conference, with India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav present alongside Ajit Agarkar.

The squad announcement became a major topic of discussion as there were several surprise inclusions and exclusions that left the fans and experts debating the team’s strategy and possible combination that might deploy in the tournament. Let’s take a look at 6 key takeaways from the India squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025.