During Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2025 win over Afghanistan, spinner Dunith Wellalage’s father died of a reported heart attack. The tragic news, which shocked Mohammad Nabi, was conveyed post-match. Wellalage has since returned home to be with his family.

Afghanistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was shocked upon hearing the sudden demise of Dunith Wellalage’s father after Sri Lanka’s victory in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Wellalage was playing against Afghanistan when his father, Suranga, passed away, reportedly due to a heart attack at the age of 54 on Thursday, September 19.

The young Sri Lankan spinner was unaware of his father’s demise until the head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, informed him about the tragic news right after the team’s thrilling six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Jayasuriya consoled Wellalage, who headed to the dressing room after hearing the heartbreaking news, and a few of his Sri Lankan teammates followed him to offer support during the difficult moment.

Former Sri Lanka batter Russell Arnold, who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, confirmed that Dunith Wellalage’s father passed away just before the team’s victory over Afghanistan. While offering his condolences to Wellalage and his family, Arnold recalled the spinner’s father, Suranga, captaining Prince of Wales College when he was leading his school, St Peter’s.

Nabi shocked by Wellalage’s father’s demise

The news of the untimely demise of Dunith Wellalage’s father struck the Sri Lankan cricket community and fellow players, leaving them in shock and offering their heartfelt condolences. The heartbreaking news also reached the Afghanistan players who played against Sri Lanka in their final outing of the Asia Cup 2025.

Mohammad Nabi was specifically shocked by the news of Wellalage’s father’s sudden demise. In a video that went viral on social media, a reporter can be seen approaching an Afghanistan all-rounder to inform him of the sudden death of Dunith Wellalage’s father, leaving Nabi visibly stunned and deeply saddened.

Later, Mohammad Nabi took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and offered condolences to Wellalage and his family, writing, “Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong, Brother.”

In fact, Dunith Wellalage was smashed for five sixes in an over by Mohammad Nabi, who played a blistering knock of 60 off 22 balls to take Afghanistan to 169/8 before Sri Lanka successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

Dunith Wellalage returns home after his father’s demise

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage left the Sri Lanka squad in Abu Dhabi and returned home to Colombo to be with his family at this time of grief. He landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport and was accompanied by Sri Lanka’s team manager, Mahinda Halangoda.

According to reports, the youngster took an early flight to Colombo from Abu Dhabi to be with his grieving family.

Dunith Wellalage’s further participation in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 remains doubtful, with team management yet to decide on his return as the young spinner copes with the tragic loss of his father.

Sri Lanka will continue their quest for the seventh Asia Cup triumph when they take on Bangladesh in their Super 4 stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20.