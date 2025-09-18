UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem says his team transcends India-Pakistan tensions, calling teammates “like a family.” Despite Asia Cup controversies, the multicultural squad stays united, focusing solely on cricket and teamwork.

Dubai: In the charged atmosphere of the Asia Cup, where geopolitics often overshadows sport, the United Arab Emirates cricket team is offering a refreshing counter-narrative. Skipper Muhammad Waseem insists that despite ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the UAE team remains a close-knit unit, bound not by nationality but by cricket.

A Team Beyond Borders

The UAE squad is a striking mix of Indian and Pakistani expatriates. On one side are players like Simranjeet Singh, Rahul Chopra, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, and Alishan Sharafu. On the other side, the Multan-born Waseem leads Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid, and Asif Khan.

Yet for Waseem, these origins matter little.

“No, we are not talking about that (Indo-Pak tensions) as we play a lot of cricket together. We are like a family here. There is no Indian and no Pakistani. We play for UAE team. We play as a family and live as a family,” he said.

The team’s camaraderie stands in stark contrast to the frosty relations on the field between India and Pakistan. Recently, India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss, sparking headlines and controversy.

Staying Focused Amid Drama

The Asia Cup has not been without its disruptions. Pakistan threatened to pull out of matches and delayed a game against the UAE over disputes involving match referee Andy Pycroft. Yet Waseem made it clear that his team’s focus remained unshaken.

“First of all, this is not our responsibility or our work. We were focusing on our game. We came here to play the game, and we did that,” he said. He added that the team was unaffected by the delay. Didn't matter if we were playing on time or we were playing late. Doesn't matter if we are playing at 6:30 or 7:30 pm. This is not our work. We came here to play the game and we played the game.”

Even when questioned about whether pre-match routines were disrupted, Waseem responded with quiet humour: “Watching our bowling performance, did you feel that?”

The skipper’s stance reflects both experience and pragmatism. Waseem has previously played in the Pakistan Super League, representing Multan Sultans in 2021 and being picked by Islamabad United in 2024 (though international commitments prevented him from participating).

For Waseem and his team, cricket transcends politics. UAE lost to Pakistan by 41 runs, despite a solid bowling performance, but the match highlighted the ethos the captain preaches: playing as a team, irrespective of the tensions back home.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a Super 4 match on Sunday, with India maintaining its 'no handshake' stance. The two sides may also meet again in the final on September 28.