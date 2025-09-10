Want to watch Asia Cup 2025 matches for free? We'll guide you to the channels and OTT platforms where you can easily stream all the matches, including India's, without any cost.

Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has begun. But many fans are still wondering where to watch all the matches for free, especially on their mobile devices. India's first match is against the UAE on September 10th in Dubai. Let's find out where and how you can watch this match live, including the TV channels and OTT platforms.

Is the Asia Cup 2025 on Jio Hotstar?

The India vs. UAE match is scheduled for September 10th. If you're wondering if it's on Jio Hotstar, the answer is no. Jio is not broadcasting the Asia Cup this year, so you won't find any matches on this OTT platform. This year, the Asia Cup will be available on a different channel, and you won't have to pay any charges.

Which TV Channels are Broadcasting the Asia Cup 2025?

You can watch the Asia Cup 2025 on a total of 6 channels on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5. Tune in to these channels to watch the matches on TV.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Free Online?

To watch all Asia Cup 2025 matches for free on your mobile phone, download the Sony LIV app. Simply go to the Play Store on your phone, download the Sony LIV app, sign in with your mobile number, and enjoy all the matches, including India's, for free.