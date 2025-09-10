Shubman Gill and UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh are set for an emotional reunion at the Asia Cup 2025. Simranjeet bowled a young Gill in the nets at the PCA Academy in Mohali and has known him since childhood.

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill and UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh are all set for an emotional reunion when both sides take on each other in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a group-stage clash in Dubai that sets the tone for both teams’ journey in the eight-team continental tournament. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will head into their opening fixture against the Muhammad Waseem-led UAE, given their strong form and experience, as favourites to start the tournament on a winning note.

However, the UAE, the hosts of the Asia Cup 2025, will aim to challenge the defending champions on home soil and put up a strong fight in the opening of their campaign.

Gill and Simranjeet's reunion in Dubai

As Team India and the UAE gear up for their opening clash at Dubai International Stadium, Shubman Gill and Simranjeet Singh are expected to have an emotional reunion. Simranjeet has been part of Punjab Cricket for a very long time before Gill was even born. The UAE spinner had bowled young Gill in the nets at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Academy in Mohali.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI) ahead of the Team India clash, Simranjeet Singh stated that he has known Shubman Gill since he was a kid and wonders if India’s white-ball vice-captain remembers him. He recalled bowling to Gill in the PCA nets when he was just 11 or 12 years old.

“I have known Shubman since he was a kid, but I don’t know if he remembers me,” Simranjeet told PTI.

“I think Shubman Gill must have been around 11 or 12 years old at that time. He used to come to the nets regularly for practice. I would bowl later in the session, so I ended up bowling to him quite a lot as well,” he added.

Back in 2017, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) selection committee named Simranjeet Singh among the probables for the Ranji Trophy season 2017-18, but he never made it to the final squad. He remained only within the Punjab district cricket circuit as opportunities at higher levels didn’t materialize.

How did Simranjeet Singh settle in the UAE?

Despite being a well-known cricketer in the Punjab district cricket, one might wonder why Simranjeet Singh moved to the UAE. Speaking to the PTI about it, the spinner stated that he travelled to the UAE for a short practice stint of 20 days, but the second wave of COVID-19 resulted in him permanently staying back in the country in 2021.

He further stated that he was making decent money through coaching juniors and received a central contract from the Emirates Cricket Board after he got into the UAE team.

“I had an offer to practice in Dubai, and I had come here for 20 odd days in April 2021. And then the massive second wave hit and there was another lockdown in India. I couldn't go back for months and eventually ended up staying back," the 35-year-old said.

“From 2021, once I settled down in Dubai, I started earning decent money through coaching junior players. I was playing club cricket and coaching juniors. That way, I was able to run my household.

"Once I got into the UAE team, I got a central contract with Emirates Cricket Board and things are looking good," he added.

Simranjeet Singh has been representing the UAE since 2024, and he is still finding his feet in international cricket. He has played 12 T20Is and 5 ODIs, and picked 15 and 10 wickets, respectively.