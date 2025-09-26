Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned Suryakumar Yadav’s use of Jasprit Bumrah for three consecutive powerplay overs in the Asia Cup, saying it differs from Rohit Sharma’s strategy and may be risky. Bumrah dismissed it as “inaccurate.”

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a swipe at former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif, following the ex-cricketer's remarks concerning skipper Suryakumar Yadav's move to have him bowl three overs at a stretch during the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kaif points out difference in utilizing Bumrah under Rohit and Suryakumar's captaincy

Taking to his X handle, Kaif wrote how under Rohit Sharma, Bumrah would bowl an over during powerplay, one during the middle overs and two during the death overs. He also pointed out that Bumrah prefers to bowl when his body is warmed up to avoid injury and how one over from Bumrah after the powerplay could "hurt India" against bigger teams.

"Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at World Cup, this could hurt india," posted Kaif.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>To this, Bumrah replied, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again"</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-dnt="true"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Inaccurate before inaccurate again 👍🏾 <a href="https://t.co/knkjXOGOKb">https://t.co/knkjXOGOKb</a></p><p>— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaspritbumrah93/status/1971208332682854828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> <br>During Rohit's captaincy, Bumrah would at best bowl two overs during the powerplay and was also used as a wicket-taking option during the middle overs, with an over. He would mostly get two overs during death. </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><h2><strong>How Suryakumar utilised Bumrah in the Asia Cup 2025?</strong></h2><p>However, during this tournament, Surya has given him a shot at bowling three powerplay overs, leaving him with just one over in the death overs. During his four games, Bumrah's figures at powerplay have been: 19/1 against UAE, 16/1 against Pakistan, 34/0 against Pakistan (Super Four), and 17/1 against Bangladesh (Super Four). </p><p>In the ongoing tournament, Bumrah has not been at his best of forms, having taken five wickets at an average of 22.00, with an economy rate of 7.33 and best figures of 2/18. </p><p>India will be taking on Sri Lanka on Friday. India are already in the finals and would like to keep their record of not losing any match in the tournament.</p><p><strong>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)</strong></p>