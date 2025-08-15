Team India's Asia Cup squad will be unveiled by chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference alongside T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with fans eagerly speculating on key picks and the final team composition ahead of the high-profile tournament.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup title defence when they take on the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, in the group stage of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. India was the host of the Asia Cup 2025, but the BCCI agreed to organise the tournament at a neutral venue as per the previous agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be in a T20 format and will witness 8 teams, including India, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, vie for the prestigious Asian title. The Men in Blue are clubbed in Group A, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE.

The Asia Cup will be India’s second participation in a multi-team event this year after the Champions Trophy, where Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue clinched the second title of the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the final. However, the BCCI selection committee has not yet announced a squad for the continental tournament, but leaving the fans with something to speculate about as they eagerly await the official squad announcement.

When will the India squad be announced?

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, and Team India will kick off their quest to defend their title on September 10. With three weeks to go for the eight-team competition to start, the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, is expected to unveil the India squad soon.

As per the report by Times of India (TOI), a source close to BCCI stated that the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, will hold a press conference to unveil the squad for the Asia Cup in Mumbai. The meeting and press conference will also be attended by T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“Yes, the team for the Asia Cup will be picked on August 19 in Mumbai. The selection committee meeting will be followed by a press conference by chief selector, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar," a source told TOI.

With the report confirming Suryakumar Yadav as a captain for the Asia Cup, it can be assumed that the selectors are looking to continue with his leadership in the shortest format, despite rumours and speculations that Shubman Gill will take over the leadership baton in T20Is after successfully leading Team India to a Test series draw against England.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India’s T20I captain after the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the shortest format following the T20 World Cup triumph. Suryakumar had led the Men in Blue in the series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

Speculations around India’s squad selection

As Indian cricket fans await the BCCI to announce the squad for the Asia Cup, there have been several speculations swirling around regarding potential inclusions and omissions. The reports suggested that Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the tournament despite his workload management, with Arshdeep Singh expected to be his new-ball partner.

The selectors are reportedly looking to stick to the same top five of the batting line-up, which includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. Samson is the first wicketkeeper choice, while the selectors are yet to finalise the second wicketkeeping option between Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma.

The India squad is likely to have four all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Washington Sundar. However, the selectors' dilemma is whether to pick Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal or both into the squad, given that the top five of the batting line-up is already settled. They could be added to the travelling reserve as backup options.

It remains to be seen if the final squad announcement on August 19 will spring any surprises or follow the expected pattern, as fans await Ajit Agarkar’s much-anticipated reveal.