CSK responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's claims on Dewald Brevis's signing, stating they followed IPL rules and paid Brevis the same fee as the player he replaced, denying Ashwin’s remark that the franchise paid him extra over his base price.

Chennai Super Kings broke their silence over Dewald Brevis’s signing after Ravichandran Ashwin’s controversial remark on the franchise’s procedure to sign the young South African batter midway through the IPL 2025. Brevis was one of the two players, alongside Ayush Mhatre, who were signed by CSK as replacements for players who were ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Dewald Brevis was listed in the mega IPL Auction in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in November last year, but the South African batter did not attract any interest from the franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, even at the base price of INR 75 lakh. In the second half of the IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings signed Brevis as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh for 2.2 crore.

The 23-year-old South African batter, who played for the Mumbai Indians for two seasons, made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in April this year.

R Ashwin’s massive statement on CSK signing Brevis

Ravichandran Ashwin was discussing Dewald Brevis following his impressive century knock in the second T20I against Australia. However, the former India off-spinner, who played for Chennai Super Kings, made a stunning remark on the franchise’s signing South African batter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin claimed that before CSK, other franchises had eyes on Brevis, but could not sign him because they were not able to pay extra money compared to his base price of INR 75 lakh. He further added that Chennai managed to sign after they agreed to Brevis’s demand for extra money.

“I even heard that two or three teams were also talking to him, but they had to let him go after not being able to pay extra money. He had a base price in the auction, but discussions and negotiations would have happened with his agent, that 'I'll join the team only for a certain sum of money'. The 38-year-old.

“His concept would have been that 'If I play this season, my value (for the next auction) will go higher'. So he might have told CSK, 'I'll need the extra money. ' And the team was willing to pay him extra, which is why he came in," he added.

Dewald Brevis and Ravichandran Ashwin played in the second half of the season after the South African batter was signed by the Chennai Super Kings. Before making his debut for CSK in the IPL 2025, Brevis featured in only two T20Is for South Africa since making his debut in 2023. However, he had an impressive T20 record, amassing 1787 runs in 81 matches.

CSK dismisses Ashwin’s remark

A few days after Ravichandran Ashwin’s stunning remark on the signing of Dewald Brevis, the Chennai Super Kings finally issued their clarification, stating that the procedure was followed by adhering to the IPL regulations on the player’s replacement. The franchise clarified that Brevis was signed on the same fee as the player he replaced, following IPL regulations.

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” the statement read.

“If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee's matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract." CSK quoted the IPL rule

Scroll to load tweet…

In his debut season for the Chennai Super Kings, Dewald Brevis had an impressive campaign, aggregating 225 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 37.50 in six matches. The South African is likely to be retained by CSK ahead of the mini-IPL Auction, as franchise management is potentially looking at the future after a disappointing campaign in the last IPL season.