Ben Stokes signed a two-year contract with the ECB, keeping him Test captain until the 2027 Ashes. He is among 14 players, including Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell, given two-year deals to manage workloads and retain talent and secure England future.

Ben Stokes has been awarded a fresh two-year contract that will take him through to the end of the next home Ashes series in 2027, England cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The Test captain, whose previous deal had been due to expire next year, is one of 14 players handed two-year deals by the England and Wales Cricket Board, including pace bowler Jofra Archer and highly rated young batsman Jacob Bethell.

Twelve others have signed one-year contracts.

Stokes' Future Secured, Bairstow and Leach Left Out

Stokes, 34, has a chequered injury history and has not played any cricket since July following a shoulder injury.

But he is expected to be available for the first Test of a five-match Ashes series against Australia, which starts in Perth on November 21.

Jonny Bairstow's central contract has finally come to an end, while spinner Jack Leach also misses out after falling out of favour.

Balancing National Duties and Franchise Cricket

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said the contracts reflect the depth and strength of talent available.

"We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players, so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats," he said.

"We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority."

