England's Harry Brook praised Australia skipper Pat Cummins as an exceptional bowler who poses a significant threat. He acknowledged Cummins' potential absence in the first Test of the upcoming Ashes as an advantage for England.

However, no official statement from Cricket Australia regarding Cummins' absence in the first Test has been released yet. Additionally, Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, provided an update on Cummins' injury, stating that the pacer's condition has improved significantly in recent days, and his chances of returning to action now appear more positive.

‘He is an amazing bowler’

Cummins has been battling a back injury that has prevented him from bowling since July, and the Australia skipper only returned to running earlier this month, just weeks out from the first Test against England in Perth, scheduled for November 21.

"He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years. He bowls at a high pace, with high skill. With him out of their side for the first game, from what we've seen, hopefully that plays into our hands. But we can't take anybody lightly," Harry Brook said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Brook is excited and nervous for the Ashes

Brook expressed his excitement and slight apprehension about the upcoming Ashes series, still basking in the intensity of the recent India series, which ended in a draw 2-2.

"I don't know what I'm stepping into. I know it's a massive thing, but I'm still trying to get over that India series. That was awesome to be part of: to play 25 days out of 25 was mega. That was the most intense series I've ever been part of. If the Ashes tops that, I will be a very happy man," he added.

Aware of Ashes Intensity but Focused on Present

Brook acknowledged the intensity of the Ashes series, drawing parallels with the strong Australian team. He emphasised the need to stay focused on the present moment and adapt to the pitches, given his limited experience with them.

The series will be the biggest challenge of Brook's career to date: it is his second Ashes series, but his first in the country where England have lost 13 of their last 15 Tests.

“It is obviously intense. I can't even remember much about the 2023 Ashes, if I'm honest. It's a very similar group of players that we'll come up against: a very strong bowling attack and on home soil they'll present different challenges. I haven't had too much experience of the pitches out there, so I have to stay in the moment as much as possible and play what's in front of me.”

England squad for The Ashes against Australia: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

