Allan Border recalls Bob Simpson’s disciplined coaching as key to Australia’s rise, driving the 1987 World Cup and 1989 Ashes wins. His influence shaped the team’s transformation, laying the foundation for their dominance through the 1990s.

Former Australian captain Allan Border hailed former captain and coach Bob Simpson, who passed away on Saturday, saying that behind the scenes, he was the "sergeant major and a disciplinarian", which allowed him to do what he did best.

Simpson passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney, Cricket Australia (CA) reported on Saturday. In a post on X, CA said, “RIP to a true cricket legend. A Test cricketer, captain, coach, and national selector, Bob Simpson was a mighty figure in Australian cricket, giving everything to our game. Cricket Australia extends our thoughts and sympathies to Bob's family and friends.”

Border recalls Simpson's time as Australia coach

Speaking to News Corp, as quoted by SEN Cricket, Border, who was coached by him for the majority of his international career, the high points of which were the 1987 World Cup and the 1989 Ashes series win in the UK, said, “Behind the scenes, he was the sergeant major and disciplinarian, and that allowed me to do what I did best.”

"Occasionally, I would blow up, but it never lasted for long. I suppose we were a bit of an odd couple, but it just sort of worked," he added.

Border recalled spending time playing golf with his coach and also spending time with Ian Chappell, who did not get along with Bob.

"So I found myself in the middle of that one, constantly defending Simmo to Ian. I am not sure I got that far! Simmo was the perfect man for the time. He was not everyone's best mate, but that was not his role. Everyone who played under him, whether they liked him or not, would accept that they were better players for his influence. He was as good as any coach we have ever had. He had a fantastic cricket brain," he concluded.

Simpson played a role in changing Australia's cricket fortunes

Simpson was a key figure in Australia's rise to the top of the cricketing world in the 1990s, and his impact lasted long after he left as a head coach in 1996. Simpson became the full-time coach for the Aussies when the Allan Border-led side was facing a massive decline in fortunes and was in the middle of a winless run that stretched out for three years, as per cricket.com.au.

It was the Simpson-Border duo that instilled their mindset in the upcoming crop of Aussie stars such as Steve Waugh, David Boon, Dean Jones and Craig McDermott. Simpson's commitment to training as a coach, in batting and in fielding, helped the Aussies eventually mark a turnaround and become one of the best sides in the game.

One of the biggest highlights of his coaching tenure was winning the 1987 Cricket World Cup hosted by India and Pakistan, defeating arch-rivals England in a closely contested final by seven runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Ashes Series win in England

Then, later in 1989, Aussies produced another miracle. In 1989, they arrived on England's shores as "possibly one of the worst sides to ever tour England". The Simpson-Border magic continued on the tour, as they won the six-match series by 4-0 to regain the Ashes. It would serve as a starting point of the Aussies' domination at the marquee series, as they won the next eight of them in a row till England brought back the urn home with an iconic series win at their home. They brought back home the coveted Frank Worrell Trophy 20 years later.

During his days as a player from 1957 to 1978, he represented Australia in 62 Tests, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81, with 10 centuries and 27 fifties in 111 innings and a best score of 311. He also took 71 wickets with the best figures of 5/57. He led Australia in 39 Tests, winning 12, losing 12, and drawing 15.

He also played two ODIs, scoring 36 runs and taking two wickets.