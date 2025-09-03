Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 18 runs in the fourth match of a tri-series also involving UAE, raising concerns for Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against India.

Just days before their much-awaited Asia Cup clash with India on September 14, Pakistan have been handed a major reality check. In the ongoing tri-series in the UAE, Afghanistan stunned the Men in Green with an 18-run victory, exposing glaring weaknesses in both their batting and bowling departments.

How did Afghanistan take control of the match?

Batting first in the fourth match of the tri-series, Afghanistan put up a fighting total of 169/5 in 20 overs. The foundation of their innings was laid by a superb partnership between Ibrahim Zadran (65 off 45) and Sadiqullah Atal (64 off 45). The duo stitched together a massive 113-run stand in just 80 deliveries, frustrating the Pakistani bowlers.

Pakistan did strike back late in the innings, with Faheem Ashraf leading the attack and finishing with four wickets. But Afghanistan had already done the damage, ensuring they had a strong score to defend.

Did Pakistan’s batting crumble under pressure?

Yes, and that too in dramatic fashion. Chasing 170, Pakistan’s batting collapsed yet again on a pitch that wasn’t offering too much help to the bowlers. At one stage, half their side was back in the pavilion for just 75 runs.

There were brief sparks of resistance — Fakhar Zaman managed 25 runs, skipper Salman Aga chipped in with 20, and surprisingly, tailender Haris Rauf turned into a power-hitter, smashing 34 off just 16 balls with 4 sixes. But none of it was enough as Pakistan fell short, ending at 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Who were Afghanistan’s heroes with the ball?

The Afghan bowlers hunted in packs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad all chipped in with two wickets apiece, never allowing Pakistan’s batting to settle. Their discipline in the middle overs, combined with clever variations at the death, ensured Pakistan’s chase was always out of reach.

What does this mean for Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup?

For Pakistan, this defeat is more than just a tri-series setback — it’s a warning sign. Their batting unit looked brittle, their bowling lacked consistency, and apart from Faheem Ashraf’s four-wicket haul, there was little to cheer about.

With the Asia Cup just around the corner, and the high-voltage clash against India on September 14, Pakistan will need to regroup quickly. Afghanistan’s win not only boosts their own confidence but also sends a message that Pakistan remain vulnerable under pressure.