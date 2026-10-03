Rumours suggest Abhishek Sharma could leave SRH over captaincy concerns, with reports linking him to other franchises. SRH has denied the claims, while fans remain divided over the possibility of the Indian star leaving.

As IPL trading window chatter intensifies ahead of the retention deadline, the potential exit of explosive opener Abhishek Sharma from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has taken centre stage among the Indian cricket fraternity.

Abhishek Sharma has been associated with the Orange Army since 2019 and has emerged as the SRH’s batting mainstay, consistently tearing apart opposition bowling attacks alongside Travis Head. Over the last three IPL seasons, the 26-year-old left-hander has completely redefined powerplay batting, making him a reliable top-order batter for the SRH.

Abhishek Sharma has been considered the poster boy of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s aggressive modern identity, famously combining with Travis Head to form the most feared opening partnership in the league.

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Why Abhishek Sharma’s Potential Exit from the SRH?

Abhishek Sharma is currently playing in the Asian Games 2026, where Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Gold medal match, and whispers behind the scenes suggest that his long-term future in Hyderabad is at a serious crossroads.

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), an industry source stated that an explosive opener was ‘unhappy’ with the SRH management’s decision to hand over captaincy to Ishan Kishan in the absence of Pat Cummins last season, adding that franchises like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are being explored as potential options.

“It's not a secret anymore that Abhishek Sharma is unhappy at SRH since the captaincy went to Ishan Kishan. He has been with the franchise for a long time and clearly had captaincy ambitions,” the source said.

“Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings were being explored as potential destinations, and we can't rule out Delhi Capitals either, since his mentor Yuvraj Singh is part of the set-up now,” he added.

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However, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam reportedly dismissed the rumours and speculation as ‘not true’, likely maintaining that the franchise remains focused on retaining its core ahead of the upcoming retention deadline.

‘Not Many Captaincy Options’

Further speaking on Abhishek Sharma’s potential exit, the industry source pointed out that the road ahead for a blockbuster trade might not be entirely straightforward, especially given the lack of captaincy options.

“There are not many captaincy opportunities right now. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two options, but most other teams appear sorted,” the source said.

“So even if SRH and Abhishek agree to part ways, the big question remains: where to? And how will SRH position itself even if they agree? A cash deal? Player trade? Lots of factors,” the source added.

The Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans have largely locked in their core leadership groups, leaving very few established captaincy vacancies across the league.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement and Rishabh Pant’s return to the DC have left the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants looking for clarity at the helm.

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Abhishek Sharma-SRH Exit Rumours Spark Strong Fan Reactions

Abhishek Sharma’s reported potential exit from the Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the possibility of the India star leaving the franchise.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned the reports, with several highlighting Abhishek Sharma’s strong bond with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ishan Kishan, while others discussed the possibility of him moving to another franchise if the captaincy situation remains unresolved.

However, some fans also discussed potential destinations for Abhishek Sharma if the reports prove true, with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders among the franchises mentioned by users, while a few fans backed the possibility of a move if Abhishek’s reported captaincy ambitions cannot be accommodated at SRH.

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Abhishek Sharma has played 89 matches across 8 IPL seasons and aggregated 2316 runs, including two centuries and 13 fifties, at an average of 28.95 and a strike rate of 170.19. Abhishek had his best IPL season this year, amassing 563 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 40.21 and a strike rate of 204.72 in 15 matches.