After his record-breaking double century against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill is set to play his first ODI at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium. He will be aiming for another big score and the 4,000-run landmark at home.

Following a record-breaking double ton in the second ODI against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will be eyeing another big score as he plays a One-Day International for the first time at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium, one of the marquee venues in his home state of Punjab.

Having scored a measured 110 in the first ODI during a chase of 299 runs, Gill went bonkers at Guwahati, slamming the fastest ODI double ton in history during India's successful chase of 406 runs. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 223 off 133 balls, hitting 26 fours and eight sixes.

Gill's Record at Mullanpur Stadium

In international cricket, Gill has played only one Test match and one T20I at New Chandigarh. While he was dismissed for a duck against South Africa in December last year, he produced an elegant 126 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the venue in June earlier this year.

In T20 cricket, Gill has played five matches at the venue, scoring 179 runs across five innings at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of almost 160. His tally includes a century, with Gill scoring 104 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL Qualifier 2 this year. Across six matches at the venue, Gill has scored 305 runs at an average of 50.83, with two centuries.

Chasing a 4,000-Run Landmark at Home

The third ODI against West Indies also presents Gill with an opportunity to reach another significant milestone. The Indian skipper will be eyeing the 4,000-run landmark across all formats at home. Gill has been a prolific scorer in home conditions across formats, having scored 3,957 runs in 65 matches and 79 innings at an average of 57.34 and a strike rate of over 87. His record includes 15 centuries and 17 fifties, with a best score of 223*.

Decoding Gill's ODI Dominance

Stellar Home Record

During the first ODI of the ongoing series, Gill reached the milestone of 2,000 ODI runs at home. In 34 ODIs and 33 innings at home, he has scored 2,201 runs at an average of 75.89 and a strike rate of 114.57. His tally includes eight centuries and 11 fifties, with a best score of 223*.

Phenomenal Form in 2023

This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes.

Overall Career Statistics

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties. (ANI)