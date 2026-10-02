The ICC has announced the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, Namibia, an Associate Member, did not receive automatic qualification and must navigate the global pathway to secure a spot.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule and fixtures for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 1. The 50-over marquee event will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, starting on October 2 and concluding on November 21, with the final in Johannesburg.

The tournament will take place across 12 venues, with South Africa hosting most matches alongside grounds in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The 2027 edition of the marquee event features a revised format with two groups of six teams each, followed by Super 7 and then knockout stages, including semifinals and the final.

Ten teams were divided into two groups, and the other two spots will be filled through the global qualification pathway, setting the stage for a fiercely contested tournament, which will feature the world's top cricketing nations battling for the coveted ODI World Cup trophy.

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Why Namibia Missed Out On Earning a Direct Spot?

As the schedule, groups, and fixtures for the 2027 ODI World Cup were released by the ICC, Namibia’s name was proudly stamped alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe as a joint host. However, the African nation was not included in any of the two groups despite being a co-host of the prestigious tournament.

Namibia earned the right to co-host the marquee event through its growing stature and commitment to expanding African cricket, and the new state-of-the-art stadium in Windhoek was built to international standards specifically to welcome global fixtures. Yet, Namibia wasn’t handed a direct qualification.

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Under the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, the automatic qualification for the tournament host is exclusively restricted to the nations holding full-member status. As South Africa and Zimbabwe are full-member nations of the world governing body of cricket, their direct entry into the tournament was guaranteed.

Namibia, on the other hand, is an Associate Member of the ICC, which means the country is where cricket is actively developing and played to a high standard, but one that hasn't reached the elite tier of Full Membership.

Though Namibia featured in the 2003 ODI World Cup and four T20 World Cups in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2026, the country has never been handed a direct ticket to cricket’s grandest 50-over stage simply by virtue of its participation history or growing footprint.

How Can Namibia Qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Despite being a co-host of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the biggest tournament of the year, Namibia will have to choose a qualification path through the rigorous global qualification pathway, competing in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the unique Windhoek Super Series just days before the main tournament kicks off.

Namibia has finished fifth in the League 2 standings, narrowly missing out on the top-four places, and will have to play in the World Cup Play-Off Qualifier to keep their qualification hopes alive. The top four teams from League 2 will progress to the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, which will take place in February.

The winner of the Qualifiers will directly book their spot in the group stage, while the other teams will advance to the tournament's opening Super Series round in Namibia to fight for the final remaining spot in the main group stage.

Therefore, Namibia’s path to qualify for the group stage of the 2027 ODI World Cup comes down to a narrow window of performance, where they must qualify and prove they belong on the same global stage they are so proudly hosting.

Having featured in only one previous 50-over World Cup back in 2003, Namibia’s journey to the 2027 edition of the marquee event stands as both a celebration of African cricket's growth and a test of resilience through the game's toughest qualifying hurdles.

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