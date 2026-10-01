ICC Chairman Jay Shah called the announcement of the 2027 World Cup schedule and ticket ballot a 'major milestone'. India will face Australia in their opener on October 7. The ticket ballot is now open for fans to secure their place.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah on Thursday described the announcement of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule and the opening of the ticket ballot as “major milestones”, saying the developments bring fans one step closer to the tournament.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule and Ticket Details

ICC on Thursday announced the schedule for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2027, with India set to open their Group Stage campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7. Adding to the excitement ahead of the tournament, the ICC has opened the ticket ballot, giving fans around the world the chance to register for an opportunity to secure their place at the event. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballot and take their first step towards being part of the action, with ticket prices ranging from USD 9.62 (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD 31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches, according to the ICC website. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing.

Shah said the ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible through affordable ticket prices and options aimed at bringing families, young people and local communities closer to the action. “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations. The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action,” he said, as quoted by the ICC website.

Host Nations Ready for Spectacular Celebration

“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final,” he added.

World Cup 2027 Groups Announced

The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six. India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B. The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day. (ANI)