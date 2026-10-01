The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the fixtures and schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 1. The marquee event will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, starting on October 2 and will conclude on November 21, with the final taking place in Johannesburg.

Unlike previous editions of the ODI World Cup in 2019 and 2023, where all teams played each other in a single round-robin league, the 2027 tournament features a revised format with two groups of six teams each, followed by Super 7 and then knockout stages, including semifinals and the final.

Meanwhile, Team India has been clubbed in Group A, alongside co-host Zimbabwe, Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Qualifier A. The two-time World Champions will kick off their group campaign with a high-voltage blockbuster against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, followed by a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.