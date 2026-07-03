As India prepares for the Commonwealth Games, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, boxer Preeti Pawar, and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav emerge as strong medal contenders, backed by impressive recent international victories and training at the IIS.

Every Commonwealth Games has a way of introducing new stars. While established names often dominate the build-up, it is often the athletes who have quietly built momentum over the previous season that leave the biggest impression.

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As India gears up for another Commonwealth Games campaign from July 23 to August 2, two athletes have assembled the form, confidence and pedigree to make a significant impact in Glasgow.

With impressive performances across major international competitions over the past year, Praveen Chithravel, Preeti Pawar and Rohit Yadav head into the Games carrying genuine medal aspirations. They have shown they can rise to the occasion against quality opposition, making them athletes well worth keeping an eye on, as per a press release from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump)

Indian athletics has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with field events becoming an increasingly important source of international medals. Among the country's brightest prospects in this space is triple jumper Praveen Chithravel. The national record holder has steadily established himself as one of Asia's leading triple jumpers through a combination of technical consistency and competitive temperament.

Comfortable performing under pressure, Praveen has developed into an athlete capable of producing his best on the biggest stages. As he heads into the Commonwealth Games, he will be looking to build on his recent success and convert his consistency into a podium finish.

- Won the gold medal at the Inter-State Athletics Championships 2026 with a leap of 16.92m, reaffirming his status as one of India's leading triple jumpers.

- Claimed the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, producing one of the finest performances of his international career.

- Secured the silver medal at the FISU World University Games 2025, demonstrating his ability to consistently compete among the world's best young athletes.

Preeti Pawar (Boxing)

Indian boxing continues to produce world-class talent, and Preeti Pawar has emerged as one of the sport's most exciting young competitors. The 22-year-old has shown remarkable composure in high-pressure contests, combining sharp technique with fearless intent against experienced opponents.

Her rapid rise on the international circuit reflects not only her talent but also her ability to adapt and deliver against elite competition. Arriving at the Commonwealth Games in excellent form, Preeti has all the ingredients to mount a serious challenge in her weight category.

- Won the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, delivering a string of commanding performances against continental rivals.

- Captured the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2025, underlining her consistency on the international stage.

- Won the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023, marking one of the biggest milestones of her senior career.

- Registered a victory over three-time world champion Huang Hsiao-wen during the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 and later defeated both Huang and Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aeji Im on her way to gold at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, showcasing her ability to consistently beat elite international opponents.

Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw)

Indian javelin has enjoyed unprecedented success in recent years courtesy Neeraj Chopra, inspiring a new generation of throwers to push the boundaries. Among them is Rohit Yadav, who has steadily emerged as one of India's most promising talents in the discipline.

Known for his strong technique and ability to produce big throws under pressure, Rohit has consistently improved on the domestic and international circuit. While competition within Indian javelin is fierce, his recent performances underline his potential to make an impact at the Commonwealth Games. Carrying valuable international experience and growing confidence, Rohit will be aiming to translate his progress into a podium finish.

- Won the gold medal at the Inter-State Athletics Championships 2026 with a monumental throw of 87.05m, shattering the previous meet record and solidifying his position as India's leading javelin thrower this season.

- Struck the gold medal at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 with a commanding effort of 74.42m, marking a successful return to international gold-winning status following his long-term elbow injury rehabilitation.

- Claimed the gold medal at the Senior Federation Cup Athletics Championships 2023 with a dominant throw of 83.40m, hitting the 83-metre mark three separate times in a single tournament to assert his domestic dominance.

Road to Glasgow

As they prepare for Glasgow, Praveen Chithravel, Preeti Pawar and Rohit Yadav have spent crucial phases of their training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), benefiting from an ecosystem that combines elite coaching, sports science, strength and conditioning, nutrition and recovery.

Backed by a high-performance environment and strong recent form, all three athletes head into the Commonwealth Games well equipped to compete at the highest level.

The Commonwealth Games has often served as a launching pad for athletes ready to take the next step in their careers. Based on their recent performances and steady progression, they have every reason to believe this could be their moment.

Armed with confidence, consistency and the backing of one of India's leading high-performance institutes, both athletes possess the qualities needed to challenge for the podium. If they continue the trajectory they have established over the past year, they could well return from Glasgow as two of India's standout performers. (ANI)