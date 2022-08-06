CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

India has confirmed a couple more medals in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sharath Kamal has had an enormous role to play.

Star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal continued with his sensational run, reaching the finals of both men's and mixed doubles events, assuring India of at least a couple more medals at the 2-22 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday. Sharath foremost paired up with G Sathiyan, beating the Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu of Australia 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a stimulating men's doubles semis contest. The Indian duo will now face Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England for the gold medal. Sharath then joined forces with the young Sreeja Akula, entering the mixed doubles final with a searing 3-2 win over Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee of Australia.

The Indian pair eked out an 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7 win and will compete for the gold against Karen Lyne and Choong Jayen of Malaysia. Sreeja put on a fair show in the women's singles before mourning a slim 3-4 loss to Tianwei Feng of Singapore. Akula lost 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semis.

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan moved to the semis of the men's singles event. While Sharath did a short work of Yong Izaac Quek of Singapore 4-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7), Sathiyan was racked in his 4-2 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9) triumph by Sam Walker of England. "It was a great match. All credit to Sam. He fought hard. I should have closed in that fifth set, but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan spoke.

"I have never beaten Sam, so this came into my mind, and it was not so easy to play in a big match like this. I kept my cool in the end, and I took the match to get my first [CWG] semifinal, so I'm pleased," he added. However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who blew a one-game lead and went down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11, 4-11).

In the women's doubles, both Indian pairs -- Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale -- won their pre-quarter ties. Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7, 11-4, 11-3. Batra and Chitale conquered Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally of Mauritius 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.

