Chanambam Rishikanta Singh clinched India's first silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the men's 60kg weightlifting event. He lifted a total of 264kg and set a new Games record in the snatch with a lift of 121kg in Glasgow.

India's Chanambam Rishikanta Singh clinched the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a record-breaking display in the snatch on Sunday.

His silver medal marked India's first at the ongoing Games while second overall after para powerlifting Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal earlier.

Rishikanta's Record-Breaking Performance

Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

Snatch Record

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best.

Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline.

Clean and Jerk Battle

In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg.

Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian. Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg.

Despite narrowly missing out on gold, Rishikanta delivered an impressive performance, earning India's second medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games while also rewriting the Games record in the snatch. (ANI)