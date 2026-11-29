Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav praised the Indian women's hockey team for their 3-1 victory over China, securing the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal, the first international sporting event hosted by the state.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hailed the Indian women's hockey team on winning the Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, saying the historic triumph had brought pride and honour to the country. He also highlighted the significance of Madhya Pradesh hosting its first international sporting event and India emerging victorious on home soil. CM Yadav, along with Governor Mangubhai Patel and State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, attended the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday night. The Indian women's hockey team clinched a record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title, defeating China 3-1 in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Saturday to cap off a memorable year in style.

"This championship victory by the Indian team truly enhances the prestige and honour of India. I offer my heartfelt congratulations. This is a moment of double joy for us: it is the first time an international-level sporting event has been hosted in Madhya Pradesh, and it is a matter of great fortune that India has emerged victorious," Yadav told the reporters after the event. The triumph marked another significant milestone in a remarkable year for Indian women's hockey, with the hosts adding another Asian crown to their distinguished collection of achievements this year, according to a press release. Deepika starred once again with two goals, while Ishika added one to India’s final tally. Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

Individual Awards:

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Kudo Yu (Japan) JSW Rising Star of the Tournament: Wei Qixiao (China) Top Scorer of the Tournament: Deepika (India) Madhya Pradesh Player of the Tournament: Deepika (India). (ANI)