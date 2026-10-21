Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi praised Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi and Odisha’s Payal Nag for winning the silver medal in the Women’s Compound Doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday hailed Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi and Odisha’s Payal Nag on winning the silver medal in the Women’s Compound Doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, praising their determination, resilience and Nari Shakti.

Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched the silver medal in the women's compound doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026 after losing to China's Xueqing Xu and Jing Zhao in the final on Wednesday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Odisha’s Payal Nag on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Compound Doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A proud moment for India and Odisha, showcasing the power of determination, resilience, and Nari Shakti! Wishing both champions greater success ahead," Majhi wrote in an X post.

Heartiest congratulations to Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Odisha’s Payal Nag on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Compound Doubles event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A proud moment for India and Odisha, showcasing the power of determination, resilience, and Nari Shakti! Wishing both champions greater success ahead.

#AsianParaGames2026 #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 21, 2026

Archery Final Details

The Indian pair, who had topped the ranking round, were beaten 141-150 by the Chinese duo in the gold medal match, settling for silver and securing India's first medal in para-archery at the ongoing Games.

Sheetal and Payal struggled to maintain their rhythm in the final as the Chinese archers produced a commanding performance to claim the gold medal.

Preeti Pal Bags Silver in Athletics

Indian Paralympic medalist Preeti Pal captured a silver medal in the women's 100 m T35 category at the ongoing Asian Para Games on Wednesday. Preeti clocked a time of 13.98 seconds, finishing just 0.41 seconds behind the Chinese gold medalist and world record holder Zhou Xia, who also set a new Asian Para Games record.