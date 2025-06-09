The FIFA Club World Cup expands to 32 teams in 2024, with European giants like PSG and Man City among the favorites. However, dark horses like Al-Hilal and Inter Miami, boosted by Messi, could cause upsets.

The FIFA Club World Cup is about to get a whole lot bigger and better. This year's tournament, starting on June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and wrapping up on July 13 in New Jersey, will feature 32 teams from six confederations. That's right, the biggest club competition in the world just got a whole lot more exciting.

So, who's in the running? Well, the Opta supercomputer has simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the predictions are in.

Top contenders:

- Paris Saint-Germain (18.5%): Fresh from their Champions League win, PSG is looking strong.

- Manchester City (17.8%): The Premier League heavyweights are always a force to be reckoned with.

- Bayern Munich (12.8%): The German champions are consistent performers on the big stage.

- Inter (12.3%): The UCL runners-up have the talent and determination to go all the way.

- Real Madrid (9.8%): Five-time winners and always a threat, Los Blancos are not to be underestimated.

But it's not all about the European powerhouses.

Dark horses:

- Al-Hilal: With a star-studded lineup, the Saudi Pro League team could spring a surprise.

- Inter Miami: Playing on home soil with Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami could make some noise.

- Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, and River Plate are also teams to watch, bringing their unique brand of South American flair to the tournament.

The stage is set for an epic battle, with the world's best clubs clashing in the United States. Who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.