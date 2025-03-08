Cheteshwar Pujara eyes Test comeback for England tour, says hunger to play for India is stronger than ever

Read Full Article

Indian batting veteran Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his desire to still play Test cricket for India during the England tour this year, saying that hunger is "even more" and if given a chance, he will grab it with both hands.

Pujara was speaking to Boria Majumdar at Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave organised by RevSportz in Kolkata. The 37-year-old veteran last played for India during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023 in the UK. In 103 Tests for India, he has made 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. His steely defence, determination and hunger for runs has earned him a place among India's most revered Test batters.

Speaking at the conclave, Pujara said, "I am playing domestic cricket. If given a chance, I am ready to grab it with both hands. The hunger is even more. When you are older, you need to work even harder."

Pujara featured for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, scoring 402 runs in seven matches and 10 innings at an average of 40.20, with a century and fifty and best score of 234. Since his last match for India, he has featured extensively in domestic cricket and in County cricket for Sussex alike.

In England, Pujara has scored 870 runs in 16 matches at an average of 29.00, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 132*.

Pujara also said that Australia is the "toughest" opponent to face in Tests.

"Australia are the toughest when it comes to Test cricket. India never like to lose to Australia. That's why 2018 was like winning the World Cup. It was the biggest achievement of my Test career. And also, 2020-21, when we repeated history," he said.

Pujara was the start of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins in 2018 and 2020-21, troubling Australia with his defence and technique. In the first, he top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 193. In the 2020-21 series, he made 271 runs in four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and the best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured a number of body blows from Australian pacers on his body, making the win even more memorable.

On the England tour, which will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle from June 20 onwards, Pujara said that the batting will have to be strong.

"We have the bowling. We need to put runs on the board. And we have the players to do that. We have to respect the bowlers and the conditions. I would not say that we do not have a chance," he said.

The batter also termed India as a favourite to beat New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and win their third title. On India's alleged advantage in Dubai, Pujara said, "I do not think so. The schedule was put out before the start of the tournament. The tournament is being played in a hybrid model because India could not go to Pakistan due to security reasons."

