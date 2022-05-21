Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him

It has been a terrific ride for the youngest Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. He has yet again stunned reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in the 2022 Chessable Masters. The tournament is being held online, as the Indian utilised a one-move blunder from Carlsen to his full effect, while the win keeps his chances intact for progressing to the playoffs. It happened to be a fifth-round match on Saturday, which was seemingly heading towards a draw until the Norwegian's mistake changed the entire course of the game. Before Praggnanandhaa's 40th move, Carlsen misplayed his knight, while the former checked with an attack on his back piece, forcing the latter to resign on the spot.

The win will ignite Praggnanandhaa, who had a mixed day out on the opening day of the $150,000 tournament. After that, he drew Pentala Harikrishna of India before heading to defeat Gawain Jones of England and rising to the second spot on the leaderboard. Praggnanandhaa has 12 points and has replaced Carlsen, who was on the second until Day 2.

In the meantime, the world's youngest grandmaster, Abhimanyu Mishra of the United States of America (USA), is also participating in the 16-man competition. It is Praggnanandhaa's second win over Carlsen this year, having beaten him in February in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters. However, the Indian didn't seem too impressed by his performance, while he is also currently taking up school exams.

"I'm not so thrilled about my game quality. I'm missing some stuff, tricks, and tactics, so I need to be sharper," Praggnanandhaa said after his success on Saturday. Later, Carlsen went up against Mishra and scripted a win, while the latter drew eyeballs for his hard-fought performance. The American's rook was boxed in a corner as he could not make it move, resulting in his defeat.

Considering the other Indians, Harikrishna is placed seventh with 11 points and a couple of wins, five draws, and a defeat. He is followed by Vidit Gujarathi at 13th, with eight points from a win, five draws, and two losses.

