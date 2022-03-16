Ukraine war: Now, Russia and Belarus suspended from official chess events

World chess governing body FIDE on Wednesday suspended Russia and Belarus from all its tournaments until further notice due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Even as Vladimir Putin's forces continue to wage war on Ukraine, the world chess governing body FIDA on Wednesday suspended Russia and Belarus from all its tournaments until further notice. This latest move has jeopardised the two countries' participation in the 44th Chess Olympiad slated to be held in India later this year.

FIDE, however, said in individual tournaments of the World Championship cycle, players from these two countries can participate under the world body's flag. After months of amassing troops on Ukraine's border, Russia invaded the eastern European nation in February and found support from Belarus.

"Taking into account the current recommendations of the IOC, the FIDE Council suspends the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice," the FIDE said in a statement.

"In the individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle, players from these countries will be able to participate under the FIDE flag," the statement added.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be organised in Chennai later this year, making it the second major global event of the sport to be held in India after the World Championship match in 2013.

The International Olympic Committee had recommended all the sports federations to exclude Russia and Belarus — which has extended support in the invasion — from international events but had left the final decision to individual governing bodies.

Since then, several international federations have banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from their events.

FIFA and UEFA expelled Russia from the 2022 World Cup, and its teams were suspended from all international football competitions "until further notice". The Russian soccer federation appealed to have FIFA and UEFA bans on its teams frozen in a fast-track legal process and eventually overturned.

The recently-concluded Beijing Winter Paralympics had also excluded athletes from these two countries just before the start of the showpiece.

Here is a list of some of the other actions taken against Russia by various sporting associations:

UEFA has moved its May 28 Champions League final from Russia's Saint Petersberg to Paris.

The IIHF has banned the Russian national hockey team from international competition.

The NHL has suspended all business activities in Russia.

The IOC has recommended all Russian athletes be banned from international competitions.

World Athletics has banned all Russian track and field athletes from international competitions and pulled events from the country.

FIBA has suspended the Russian national basketball team from international competition.

The ISU has banned all Russian figure skaters from international competition.

The FIS has banned all Russian skiers from international competition.

The ATP, WTA, and ITF have suspended all events in Russia and are making all Russian tennis players compete as neutral athletes.

The IVF has pulled its men's world championship from Russia and banned Russian volleyball clubs.

The four major boxing organizations have stopped sanctioning any matches in Russia, and the WBO may remove Russian boxers from its rankings.

Formula 1 has removed the Russian Grand Prix from its 2022 calendar.

Motorsport UK has banned all Russian drivers.

EA Sports have removed all Russian teams from its FIFA video game series.

The International Judo Federation has stripped Russian president Vladimir Putin, a big judo fan, from his role as honorary president.