Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov lauds Indian prodigy D Gukesh's remarkable victory in the Candidates Chess Tournament, hailing it as a transformative moment in the chess world. Gukesh's triumph not only breaks records but also signifies a significant shift in power dynamics, echoing the influence of Indian chess icons like Vishwanathan Anand.

Garry Kasparov, the renowned Russian chess Grandmaster, expressed awe at the historic victory of 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in the Candidates Chess Tournament. Gukesh's triumph not only crowned him the youngest-ever challenger for the world title but also surpassed a record held by Kasparov himself for four decades.

Securing a comfortable draw against American Hikaru Nakamura in the final round, Gukesh concluded the tournament with nine out of a possible 14 points, earning the right to challenge the world champion.

In response to Gukesh's groundbreaking achievement, Kasparov likened it to an "Indian earthquake in Toronto," symbolizing a significant shift in the global chess landscape. He hailed Gukesh's ascent as emblematic of the evolving power dynamics in the chess world.

"Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17-year-old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title," Kasparov remarked, acknowledging the momentous occasion.

Additionally, Kasparov attributed part of Gukesh's success to the legacy of former world No. 1 Viswanathan Anand, noting the influence of "the 'children' of Vishy Anand."

Surpassing Kasparov's own qualification age of 22 in 1984, Gukesh's achievement highlights his precocious talent and underscores the depth of India's chess prowess. With Anand being the only other Indian to have won the prestigious tournament, Gukesh's victory further solidifies India's stature in the chess world.

Reflecting on his triumph, Gukesh expressed relief and happiness, attributing his success to a mix of strategy and fortuitous timing. As the chess world celebrates this historic moment, Gukesh's journey stands as a testament to dedication, skill, and the enduring legacy of chess legends like Kasparov and Anand.

