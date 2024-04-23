Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape

    Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov lauds Indian prodigy D Gukesh's remarkable victory in the Candidates Chess Tournament, hailing it as a transformative moment in the chess world. Gukesh's triumph not only breaks records but also signifies a significant shift in power dynamics, echoing the influence of Indian chess icons like Vishwanathan Anand.

    Chess Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    Garry Kasparov, the renowned Russian chess Grandmaster, expressed awe at the historic victory of 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in the Candidates Chess Tournament. Gukesh's triumph not only crowned him the youngest-ever challenger for the world title but also surpassed a record held by Kasparov himself for four decades.

    Securing a comfortable draw against American Hikaru Nakamura in the final round, Gukesh concluded the tournament with nine out of a possible 14 points, earning the right to challenge the world champion.

    In response to Gukesh's groundbreaking achievement, Kasparov likened it to an "Indian earthquake in Toronto," symbolizing a significant shift in the global chess landscape. He hailed Gukesh's ascent as emblematic of the evolving power dynamics in the chess world.

    "Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17-year-old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title," Kasparov remarked, acknowledging the momentous occasion.

    Additionally, Kasparov attributed part of Gukesh's success to the legacy of former world No. 1 Viswanathan Anand, noting the influence of "the 'children' of Vishy Anand."

    Surpassing Kasparov's own qualification age of 22 in 1984, Gukesh's achievement highlights his precocious talent and underscores the depth of India's chess prowess. With Anand being the only other Indian to have won the prestigious tournament, Gukesh's victory further solidifies India's stature in the chess world.

    Reflecting on his triumph, Gukesh expressed relief and happiness, attributing his success to a mix of strategy and fortuitous timing. As the chess world celebrates this historic moment, Gukesh's journey stands as a testament to dedication, skill, and the enduring legacy of chess legends like Kasparov and Anand.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi osf

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH)

    football Inter Milan players, fans celebrate team's 20th Serie A title as they defeat rivals AC Milan (WATCH) snt

    'Milano Siamo Noi': Inter Milan players, fans celebrate 20th Serie A title after win over AC Milan (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals star David Warner's excitement to 'get Aadhar card' leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    tennis Sports is universal language that unites us all Novak Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH) snt

    'Sports is universal language that unites us all': Djokovic's inspiring words after 5th Laureus Award (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap rkn

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap

    Amazon Prime to YouTube-7 places to watch Deadpool online RBA

    Amazon Prime to YouTube-7 places to watch Deadpool online

    Karnataka: Son hires hitmen to kill own family at Gadag; Supari killers murder guests instead vkp

    Karnataka: Son hires hitmen to kill own family at Gadag; Supari killers murder guests instead

    What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians RKK

    What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians

    cricket IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi osf

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon