Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons, appointing Zaheer Khan as head coach to revamp the squad and restore success after three challenging seasons ahead of the 2027 IPL campaign.

CSK Announces Major Coaching Staff Restructuring

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have thanked long-serving batting coach Michael Hussey for his contribution to the franchise, bringing an end to his eight-year stint in the role as the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions continue to revamp their support staff ahead of the 2027 season.

The franchise also confirmed the departure of bowling coach Eric Simons, who had been associated with CSK since 2018, along with several other members of the backroom staff as the team undergoes a major restructuring following three disappointing IPL campaigns.

Tribute to Long-Serving Staff

Paying tribute to Hussey, CSK highlighted his long association with the franchise, which began in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, when he joined as a player. The former Australian batter represented CSK across six seasons before returning as batting coach in 2018, working alongside head coach Stephen Fleming. "From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King," the franchise said in a post on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/De9gLBmlwZH/?img_index=1

Hussey was part of CSK's coaching setup during their title-winning campaigns in 2018, 2021 and 2023. His departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his association with the franchise. Simons is also leaving after eight seasons with CSK. The franchise acknowledged his contribution to its bowling unit in a post on Instagram. "An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours," CSK said.

Simons is set to join Fleming's coaching staff with England's Test team, following the New Zealander's departure from CSK's head coach position. Former fielding coach James Foster has also moved on, while assistant coach Rajiv Kumar, physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and trainer Greg King are among the other members who have parted ways with the franchise.

Recognizing Contributions to Team Fitness and Development

CSK thanked King for his contribution to the team's fitness and conditioning programme, acknowledging the work that went into keeping players prepared across seasons. "Every successful campaign is built on countless hours of preparation, discipline, and hard work. Greg King, your expertise in strength and conditioning has helped our Super Kings overcome physical challenges and perform at the highest level across seasons. We appreciate everything you have brought to the Yellow Army, Greg King," the franchise wrote in a post on Instagram.

Simsek, who had been associated with CSK since the team's first season in 2008, was also acknowledged for his work with the players, including during the period when the squad was famously referred to as 'Dad's Army'. "A constant presence behind the scenes since our very first season in 2008, Tommy Simsek has played an invaluable role in the journey of Chennai Super Kings. Your dedication to keeping our players fit and match-ready, including our famous “Dad’s Army” back in the day, has been an important part of our success over the years. Thank you for your years of service, Tommy Simsek. Wishing you success in the journey ahead," CSK said.

The franchise also expressed its appreciation for Kumar, who contributed to the team's preparation and player development. "A valued member of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup, Rajiv Kumar has contributed significantly to the team's preparation, development, and performances over the years. Your dedication to working closely with the players, sharing your expertise, and strengthening the team's foundation has been an important part of our journey. Thank you, Rajiv Kumar. Wishing you all the very best for the future," CSK said. https://www.instagram.com/p/De9ku_3F-E0/?img_index=1

Looking Ahead to the 2027 Season

As part of the restructuring, former India pacer Zaheer Khan has been appointed head coach, while former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma has taken over as bowling coach. Gareth Batty, who guided Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles from 2022 to 2024, has also joined the franchise as an assistant coach for IPL 2027.

The overhaul follows a difficult run of results for CSK. After lifting the IPL trophy in 2023, the franchise finished fifth in 2024, last in 2025 and eighth in 2026. With a revamped coaching group under Zaheer, CSK will aim to rebuild consistency and return to contention for the title in the 2027 season. (ANI)