Chelsea's Madueke, Jackson trolled for fighting over penalty with Palmer in Everton win; WATCH unseen footage

    Chelsea's Madueke, Jackson trolled for fighting over penalty with Palmer in Everton win

    Chelsea duo Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson have found themselves the targets of extensive criticism on social media platforms after their altercation with Cole Palmer over penalty duties during Monday's 6-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    Three Chelsea players engaged in a pushing contest after Noni Madueke was fouled in the penalty area, sparking a debate over who would take the ensuing spot-kick. A heated exchange ensued between Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, prompting Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Malo Gusto to intervene and diffuse the public altercation at Stamford Bridge.

    In the end, Cole Palmer took control of the situation, grabbing the ball and confidently stepping up to deliver a powerful strike past Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, securing his fourth goal of the match.

    Injured Everton star Alli provided analysis on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, delivering an honest verdict on the unruly behaviour displayed by the Chelsea stars.

    "This for me is them showing their age. I am not there at the training ground every day or know who is the designated penalty taker. As far as I'm aware in the last big game when pressure was on in the last minute I didn't see them all fighting to take it then," Alli said.

    "It's alright when it's 4-0 and you want to get on the scoresheet. If you want to get on the scoresheet don't do it when it's 4-0 in an unpressurised situation. It's a shame as they did have an amazing night and people are talking about this rather than their amazing performance," he added.

    Pochettino later expressed his frustration after the game, stating that he would impose consequences on any Chelsea players who demonstrate such behavior again.

    Jamie Carragher echoed similar criticism of the Chelsea players, labeling their behaviour as 'daft' for arguing over who should take penalty duties.

    "It's daft, I mean come on lads. Pochettino is going to get asked about this after the game. They've just won 6-0 and it's their best result of the season, a great night for everyone," he said.

    Meanwhile, fans of rival clubs took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Chelsea and their players for the penalty drama. "Chelsea fighting like kids over a penalty," noted one football fan on Twitter, while another added, "Chelsea players need to learn a thing or two from Bruno Fernandes about penalties."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

