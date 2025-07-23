Chelsea’s transfer window just took another twist. With Sterling’s future unclear, a new opening has emerged involving a surprise Manchester United name.

Chelsea’s summer rebuild is gathering serious pace under Enzo Maresca. After adding Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap to the squad, attention is now shifting toward fine-tuning the attack, both in terms of signings and exits.

The buzz around Stamford Bridge has largely centered on incomings, but a few high-profile exits could soon shape the remainder of Chelsea’s summer. Names like Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer have attracted interest from top European clubs, while several squad players are expected to leave in the coming weeks.

One major development involves Raheem Sterling. After spending the previous season at Arsenal, the winger’s future in west London appears all but over. Maresca does not consider him part of the long-term plan, and Chelsea are open to moving him on. The 30-year-old has now been offered a potential escape route, with Bayer Leverkusen closely watching the situation.

While Sterling's wages may be a hurdle, talks have advanced around a possible loan deal. BBC Sport reports that Manchester United, led by Ruben Amorim, are also exploring options related to Sterling. A temporary move with an obligation to buy seems the most likely route forward.

In a surprising twist, Chelsea might also be presented with an unexpected transfer chance involving Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United are reportedly open to selling the winger this summer, and at a significantly reduced fee. The club is willing to accept around £40 million for the Argentina international as they look to free up funds for other targets.

This opens a door for Chelsea to swoop in for a player of Garnacho’s quality at a relatively modest fee by current market standards. Whether the Blues act on this chance remains to be seen. With exits looming and shock names on the radar, Chelsea’s summer is far from over.