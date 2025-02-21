Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA: Injury scare for South Africa? Klaasen ruled out of clash with elbow discomfort

With Heinrich Klaasen being ruled out of the clash against Afghanistan, South Africa brought in Ryan Rickelton as an opener. 

South Africa have kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. 

However, the Proteas had an injury setback ahead of their clash against Afghanistan as wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was ruled out of the match due to left elbow discomfort, confirmed by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma at the toss. Klaasen was expected to be in the playing XI for South Africa’s opening match of the tournament, but the team management decided to rest him as a precautionary measure. 

Speaking after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Temba Bavuma stated that Heinrich had left elbow soft tissue injury and was rested for the match against Afghanistan as a precautionary measure. 

“Klaasen has been ruled out of today's contest due to a left elbow soft tissue injury. It's a precautionary measure.” Bavuma said at the toss. 

With Heinrich Klaasen being ruled out of the clash against Afghanistan, South Africa brought in Ryan Rickelton as an opener. Temba Bavuma sacrificed his opening slot and decided to bat No.3 to ensure that Rickelton opened the innings with Tony de Zorzi. Ryan Rickelton will keep the wickets in the absence of regular wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen. 

Meanwhile, South Africa went with only specialist spinner in Keshav Maharaj and dropped Tabraiz Shamsi. Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are the two specialist pacers in the playing XI. 

South Africa aim to end their 27-year ICC title drought 

South Africa are aiming to win their first ever ICC tournament title in 27 years by clinching their second Champions Trophy triumph. The last time the Proteas won the Champions Trophy was in 1998, defeating West Indies in the final. Thereafter, South Africa have never made it to the semifinal of the tournament despite reaching semifinal five times in 2000, 2002, 2006, and 2013. 

The Proteas reached the T20 World Cup final last year, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to India in Barbados. In the ODI World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma-led side could not make it to the final after losing to eventual champions Australia by three wickets in the semifinal. 

The Proteas will be eager to overcome past heartbreaks and start their Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note against Afghanistan.

