Champions Trophy 2025: Was Virat Kohli first to confirm Steve Smith's ODI retirement? Video goes viral (WATCH)

Australia talismanic batter and former captain Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the team’s exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 after four-wicket defeat against India in the semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Steve Smith was appointed as Australia captain after Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to ankle soreness. The 35-year-old was leading an inexperienced team which did not have the likes of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis. In the group stage of the tournament, Australia finished 2nd in Group A points table with one win and two matches ended with no results due to rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore, and qualified for the semifinal.

In the semifinal, Steve Smith-led Australia failed to qualify for the final as Team India chased down a 265-run target in 48.1 overs. A day after Australia's semifinal defeat, Smith shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket. He took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision, stating that it has been ‘hell of a ride’ in ODI cricket while expressing his privilege to be part of the team that won two ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

However, before Steve Smith officially announced his decision to retire from his ODI career, Team India star batter Virat Kohli was the first to confirm the news directly from his counterpart. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli can be seen asking Smith whether he has played his ODI match. In response, the Australian captain said yes. The expression of Virat Kohli completely changed after a short conversation with Steve Smith and the two embraced.

Virat Kohli: Is this your last?

Steve Smith: Yes. Hanging boots

Steve Smith made his ODI debut for Australia against West Indies in 2010 and went on to cement his place in the team. Smith played 170 matches and amassed 5800 runs, including 12 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 43.28. In his last outing for Australia in ODIs, which was the Champions Trophy semifinal against India, Smith played a resilient and gritty innings of 73 off 96 balls to help the side post a total of 264. However, his efforts went in vain as Australian bowlers could not defend the team’s total.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have been involved in several intense battles on the field over the years, developing a respectful rivalry. However, the two share a mutual admiration and respect for each other’s achievements off the field.

Steve Smith to focus on Test cricket after ODI retirement

Following his retirement from ODI cricket, Steve Smith will shift his focus on Test Cricket and T20Is. Smith is expected to play the T20 World Cup next year, scheduled to take place in India. However, Smith is fully committed to play Test Cricket, with the World Test Championship final and The Ashes series on his radar.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.” Smith said in his retirement statement.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home." he added.

