Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim announces ODI retirement after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Bangladesh's seasoned wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from ODIs after their Champions Trophy campaign concluded on a bitter note.

Mushfiqur took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his retirement from the format. The 37-year-old revealed that he made his decision after going through a couple of "challenging weeks."

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Mushfiqur posted on his Instagram.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: "Wa tu'izzu man tasha' wa tu'zhilu man tasha'" [And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills](3:26). May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all. Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years," he concluded.

Mushfiqur is one of Bangladesh's longest-serving players and features among the most accomplished cricketers for the Tigers. Mushfiqur burst into the ODI fold in August 2006, during Bangladesh's fifth ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare.

He didn't get the opportunity to bat or show his impressive skill set with the gloves, but it was his first step towards taking Bangladesh's ODI to new heights.

Nineteen years later, Mushfiqur has finished his ODI career with a whopping 7,795 runs in 274 matches at an average of 36.42, boasting nine centuries and 49 fifties.

Mushfiqur ends his rollercoaster ride in the format as Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter behind Tamim Iqbal's tally of 8,357 runs. He fulfilled his duties as a wicketkeeper with flying colours, reflected in his 243 catches and 56 stumpings.

In his last dance for Bangladesh, the veteran star began his campaign with a golden duck, courtesy of Axar Patel. Bangladesh's second group-stage game was another forgettable outing for him.

This time, the experienced Michael Bracewell got the better of him and punched his return ticket cheaply on 2(5). Incessant rain in Rawalpindi took his last chance to add another memory for Bangladesh in the format.

